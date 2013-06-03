Top-Selling In-Car Video Systems Installed Throughout Iraqi Police Force in Ford’s New Police Interceptors

WatchGuard Video Trains Iraqi Police Force on Use of DV-1™ In-Car Video Systems

Allen, Tex. - WatchGuard Video, the world’s largest manufacturer of Police In-Car Video Systems, recently spent three days in Iraq with the newly outfitted Iraqi Police Force training officers on the use of In-Car Video. The Iraqi Police Force recently received 300 new Ford Police Interceptors, fully equipped with many of the latest technology advancements, to aid officers in keeping roads and towns secure. The In-Car dashcam chosen for the new fleet is the WatchGuard DV-1™ Direct-to-DVD System.

Ken Teese, Vice President of Global Business Development at WatchGuard states, “It was truly a wonderful opportunity to spend several days working with a new International customer that had no prior experience using an in-car video system. When we discussed all the benefits of our DV-1 system, their eyes would light up with excitement, knowing they will be able to capture phenomenal video and audio evidence. I especially felt honored in working with a large group of young officers from every Iraqi region, determining how the operational and tactical aspects of our camera can be used in day-to-day policing.”

The DV-1™, known for its ease of use and simplicity, has been a longtime standard for agencies preferring a non-server-based video system, and is currently in use by the Texas Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol and thousands of other state and local agencies.

“We feel incredibly honored to have been chosen to play a support role in building up the Iraqi Police infrastructure”, says Robert Vanman, CEO. “Our team at WatchGuard works hard to ensure every deployment is a success, and training is central to that. Our deployment in Iraq was no different. When it came time for on-site training, there was only one solution...'We’re on our way!’”

WatchGuard also offers a server-free option for its newer 4RE™ High Definition in-car video system with the recent release of Evidence Library Express™.

