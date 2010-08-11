US Homeland Security Selects ICOP Digital

First Phase of In-Car Video Project Awarded

ICOP Digital, Inc, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance technology solutions, today announced the receipt of an initial order for the ICOP Model 20/20®-W in-car video systems from the US Department of Homeland Security. Due to the security nature of the project, ICOP agreed not to release details of the project until the Department releases its own press release. The order will outfit just over one hundred (100) vehicles, and will include recording of mobile video/audio, wireless uploading, live streaming video capability, and ICOP’s video management software.

“Ease of use and the quality of the recorded video were the deciding factors in the selection of ICOP. This is an example of our shift in focus to key accounts and use of our products outside the standard police agency. This project is a significant advance for ICOP. ICOP is proud that our equipment will play a major role in helping to secure our nation,” said Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer at ICOP.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a leading provider of in-car video and mobile video solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military, and Homeland Security markets worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com