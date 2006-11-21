WatchGuard Announces New Mounting System for the Dodge Charger

Provides overhead mounting solution for the popular DV-1 digital in-car video system PLANO, TX — WatchGuard Video, a global leader in the digital incar video industry, announced today a new mounting system that will enable the DV-1, a DVD-Video based digital in-car video system, to be mounted in the new Dodge Charger – a vehicle that has proven to be difficult for mounting any in-car video system. The new mounting system, recently developed by WatchGuard’s in-house engineering team, allows the DV-1 system to be installed into a recess above the headliner ensuring no loss of visibility for the officer operating the vehicle.

A Perfect Fit “We are excited to bring our in-car video solution to the Dodge Charger,” said Robert Vanman, President of WatchGuard Video. “We are pleased at just how well the DV-1 can be integrated into the overhead space. The ingenious mounting approach allows for overhead mounting of the DV-1 without blocking the field of view despite the Charger’s trendy, low roofline.” Many agencies are transitioning to the Dodge Charger as their vehicle of choice for traffic enforcement. While many in-car video companies are struggling to address the installation issues related to the Charger’s new body style and design WatchGuard has successfully found a solution that is aesthetically pleasing while at the same time, minimizes the required space.

Pricing and Availability The new mounting system is available as an upgrade to the standard DV-1 system package for a nominal fee of $35 per unit. WatchGuard began shipping the new mounting system for the Dodge Charger in August of this year.

About WatchGuard Video WatchGuard Video is one of the largest manufacturers of in-car video in the law enforcement industry. It’s flagship product, the DV-1 digital in-car video system, is manufactured at its modern 18,300 square foot headquarters in Plano, TX, U.S.A.