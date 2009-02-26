WatchGuard DV-1 Bookings Increased 50% in 2008

PLANO, TX — February 26, 2008 — WatchGuard Video announced Friday that in 2008, new unit orders for the industry leading WatchGuard DV-1 increased another 50% over very strong results from 2007. The 2008 growth rate of 50% follows two previous years in which revenue for WatchGuard Video grew more than 100% over each preceding year. Three straight years of very high growth has positioned WatchGuard Video as one of the largest companies in the industry.

Four New Major State Contracts in 2008

In 2008, WatchGuard Video won four new major state patrol contracts with CA, GA, KS, and MN giving WatchGuard more state contracts than all other competitors combined. “The growth in our state patrol accounts and international accounts has well exceeded any reduction in orders stemming from budget shortfalls,” explained Robert Vanman, President and C.E.O. of WatchGuard Video. “Even though economic times are challenging and budget cutbacks have significantly impacted the in-car video industry, WatchGuard is doing well, and we are starting 2009 with more orders in backlog than we have had at any time in our history.”

Higher Customer Satisfaction Levels Mirror Higher Re-Order Rates

WatchGuard credits much of this growth to the enhanced performance of the 2nd Generation DV-1 along with the expanded capabilities and improved system operation introduced with the Version 5.0 Software Update all customers received in 2008. “We’ve seen our customer satisfaction levels gradually increase over the past two years; however, a recent survey exhibited a noticeable spike in overall satisfaction since the release of Version 5.0”, said Vanman. “We have also seen a rise in reorders from our current customers which indicates increased confidence in the performance and reliability of the WatchGuard DV-1.”

About WatchGuard Video

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, WatchGuard Video is the nations leading law enforcement provider of digital in-car video technology. The company designs and manufactures its products at its two modern facilities, just north of Dallas, and sustains the largest engineering team in the industry. WatchGuard’s leading product is the WatchGuard DV-1; available in 3 versions; a single-piece overhead mounted system, a two-piece modular system, and the new PC integrated version that uses a mobile computer to display the video and user controls. The DV-1 is manufactured and assembled in the U.S.A.

For more information (Press only):

Andrew Scriven, (972) 608-3026, andrews@watchguardvideo.com

For more information on WatchGuard Video:

Toll Free (800) 605-MPEG (6734), http://www.watchguardvideo.com