WatchGuard Issues a $1,000 Challenge for Agencies to Test Their 4RE System

Allen, Tex. - WatchGuard Video announced today the launch of a bold new marketing campaign, dubbed the WatchGuard $1,000 Challenge. The company is so confident that their 4RE high definition wireless in-car video system is superior to any competing product that they are offering to donate $1,000 to charity on behalf of any police agency who evaluates 4RE and concludes otherwise.

The WatchGuard $1,000 Challenge encourages police agencies to evaluate a 4RE HD system for 30 days without charge and then compare 4RE HD to any other in-car video system. The company promises the agency will conclude that 4RE HD has; 1) the best image quality, 2) the best audio quality, 3) the best hardware quality, 4) is the easiest system to operate, and 5) represents the best overall value. If the agency does not agree with all five of those claims, then WatchGuard will donate $1,000 to a charity designated by the agency.

“We think this $1,000 Challenge is a fun and memorable way to motivate agencies to compare the key attributes of in-car video systems,” stated Steve Coffman, President of WatchGuard Video. “Obviously we believe that any honest comparison will lead to the conclusion that WatchGuard’s 4RE HD is dramatically superior to anything else that is out there – or else we would not be sticking our necks out this far.”

Released in 2010, the 4RE was the first High Definition In-Car Video System designed for police vehicles. Over the past few years, 4RE has been deployed in thousands of vehicles across the country and recently the system has been enhanced to include new Ultra-Wide Dynamic Range cameras and a Hi-Fidelity Wireless Audio System.

For more information on WatchGuard’s 4RE HD and the $1,000 Challenge, visit WatchGuardVideo.com/1000

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video is the world’s largest manufacturer of law enforcement in-car video systems. All primary components of the 4RE system (DVR, Camera, Display, Wireless Microphone, etc.) are manufactured in the U.S.A. at the company’s main facility in Allen, Texas.