WatchGuard Video Celebrates 10th Anniversary with its Most Successful Year

Allen, TX, - WatchGuard Video, the world’s largest manufacturer of in-car video systems for law enforcement, recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary with back-to-back quarters of record sales and earnings. Year-to-date revenue has increased 35% over 2011 levels, ensuring that 2012 will be a new record year for the company.

CEO Robert Vanman founded WatchGuard in 2002 with the goal of transforming the In-Car Video Industry. With innovative ideas and a passion for advanced engineering, the company has successfully grown year after year, to become the most dominant manufacturer of the In-Car Video industry.

“The early success of the DVD-based standalone DV-1™ gave us a large market share with sales that exceeded our most optimistic estimates. Now, we are seeing sales of the High Definition 4RE™ do the same,” says Robert Vanman.

In 2010, WatchGuard became the first company to introduce High Definition technology to in-car video. With a patented Multiple Resolution Recording Scheme, 4RE™ is the only system available to law enforcement that makes High Definition practical by recording in HD and simultaneously lowering the total amount of data storage.

Speaking to the success of the first 10 years, Vanman states, “Even above the innovation and creativity of our employees, we attribute the success we have enjoyed at WatchGuard to God. As a God-guided company, WatchGuard values integrity, excellence and serving others and we look forward to many more years of providing the law enforcement community with industry’s most innovative solutions.”

For more information on WatchGuard Video, visit www.watchguardvideo.com.

About WatchGuard Video

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, WatchGuard Video staffs the industry’s largest Research and Development department and continues to make substantial investments into the development of digital video systems for law enforcement. The company’s DV-1™, CopVu™ and 4RE™ products are available for demonstration and evaluation. (www.WatchGuardVideo.com).