WatchGuard Video Expands Their Senior Management Team

Former Wasp Barcode and First Cash Financial Services Exec Appointed President

Allen, Tex. - WatchGuard Video, the world’s largest manufacturer of Law Enforcement In-Car Video Systems, announces an expansion of the senior management team by the appointment of Stephen O. Coffman as President effective May 2, 2013. Mr. Coffman brings extensive management success and leadership experience to WatchGuard, having previously served as President of Wasp Barcode Technologies and most recently, as Chief Operating Officer of First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCFS). As a graduate of Texas A&M, Mr. Coffman began his career as a business consultant with Deloitte & Touche.

Robert Vanman, previously the President and CEO of WatchGuard Video, will now function exclusively as the company’s CEO, focusing more on strategic direction and product roadmaps, and spending less time on day to day operations. Steve Coffman, as the new President, will focus on bringing greater operational excellence to the company and managing its rapid growth.

During Mr. Coffman’s tenure at Wasp Barcode and First Cash, both companies’ revenue and profitability grew significantly under his leadership. Coffman states, “WatchGuard is already the leader in this industry and poised for even more growth in the future. I am looking forward to serving the company’s employees and customers, and to help ensure the continued growth of WatchGuard.”

“We feel incredibly blessed to have been able to attract someone with the talent and track record of Steve Coffman” said Vanman. “His incredible track record of success in managing fast growing companies, along with his passion for excellence will help the company achieve even greater success.”

WatchGuard has been leading the drive for more advanced video technology for police vehicles since 2002 by employing the largest team of engineers in the industry to create new products that continually push the limits and redefine the industry standard. By introducing innovations such as High Definition video with lower files sizes than SD video, Record-After-the-Fact, High Fidelity wireless audio, redundant drive architectures, and the industry’s only secure manual transfer solution, WatchGuard has captured the largest share of the in-car video market.

Enthusiastic about the new appointment, Vanman states, “We have a very aggressive product roadmap ahead of us, and I believe Steve’s passionate leadership, his deep management skills and expertise, and his extensive experience in operations and manufacturing will help WatchGuard execute on our expansion plans while achieving higher levels of operational excellence.

About WatchGuard

WatchGuard Video is the world’s largest manufacturer of Law Enforcement In-Car Video Systems. Headquartered in Allen, Texas the company staffs the industry’s largest Research and Development department and has invested over $25 million specifically into the development of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement.