WatchGuard Video Introduces a New Mounting Kit for the Chevrolet Tahoe

PLANO, TX — August 13, 2008 — WatchGuard Video announced today the new 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe mounting kit for the WatchGuard DV-1 digital in-car video system. The new overhead mounting kit, that replaces the original factory ceiling console, positions the WatchGuard DV-1 between the visors and includes an extra panel that integrates the factory airbag indicator lamp and the warning speaker into the console. In addition, a 2-way dome/ticket light is included in the kit to replace the original dome light so every feature from the factory console is replicated in the WatchGuard mounting kit.

Expanding the Overhead Mounting Choices

“Like the Dodge Charger, the overhead mounting system for the 2008 Tahoe required a unique design with a custom sub frame” explained Robert Vanman, C.E.O. of WatchGuard Video. “The results are spectacular - mounting the DV-1 overhead in the Tahoe and Charger are the cleanest and most attractive video installations in the industry.” This new mounting solution adds to the list of over 50 models of law enforcement vehicles that can accommodate the Overhead Version of the WatchGuard DV-1.



Pricing and Availability

The new Tahoe console is available as an upgrade to standard DV-1 visor brackets at a cost of $130 per unit. WatchGuard began shipping the new DV-1 mounting system for the Chevrolet Tahoe in July of this year.



About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the nation’s leading provider of law enforcement digital in-car video systems. The Company’s primary product, the WatchGuard DV-1, is a digital police in-car video system that records directly onto DVD-Video discs that play in regular DVD players. It is the only law enforcement product in the world that can create playable DVDs in a moving vehicle in real time.

For more information, press only:

Andrew Scriven, (972) 608-3026, andrews@watchguardvideo.com

For more information on WatchGuard Video:

Toll Free (800) 605-MPEG (6734), http://www.watchguardvideo.com