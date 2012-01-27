WatchGuard Video Makes the 2011 Dallas 100 List

Dallas’ Top 100 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

Allen, TX, - WatchGuard Video, the world’s leading manufacturer of in-car video systems for law enforcement, was honored to be listed at number 80 on the 2011 Dallas 100™ List published by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Dallas 100™ Awards annually identifies fast growing, privately held companies that meet a number of criteria based on legal status, location, sales history, credit report, and character. This is the second consecutive year that WatchGuard Video was awarded inclusion on the list.

“It is thrilling for us to be honored two years in a row for our consistent growth, particularly during this period of budget cuts”, said Robert Vanman, President and CEO of WatchGuard Video. “With state and municipal budgets at crisis levels, most of our competitors have suffered significant declines in 2010 and 2011. We were fortunate to have released a revolutionary new product last year, the WatchGuard 4RE HD Wireless In-Car Video system, which has fueled additional growth for our company even though many of our customer’s budgets have been slashed.”

Year-over-Year Growth

The overwhelming success of the WatchGuard DV-1 DVD-based in-car video system and the new High Definition 4RE system with its sophisticated Evidence Library SQL Server backend software has established WatchGuard as the top manufacturer of in-car video for law enforcement. Approximately 1-in-4 in-car video systems sold in the US today is a WatchGuard Video system.

Recent Move to New Facility

In 2010, WatchGuard relocated to a new facility in Allen, Texas to better accommodate its continued growth. WatchGuard’s new 65,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility houses all departments including Engineering, Manufacturing, Sales, Administration and Customer Service. Included at the facility is a training center which is used for training agency administrators on WatchGuard products as well as for hosting various law enforcement events and training seminars.

About WatchGuard Video

Founded in 2002, WatchGuard Video has become the worldwide leader of law enforcement in-car video systems. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, the company staffs the industry’s largest Research and Development department and has invested nearly $25 million specifically into the development of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement. The company’s product lines include the new WatchGuard 4RE HD Wireless, the DV-1 Direct-do-DVD-Video system, and the CopVu wearable camera system. (www.WatchGuardVideo.com)

