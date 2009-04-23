WatchGuard Video Receives Largest Order for Digital In-Car Video in U.S. History

PLANO, TX — April 23, 2009 — WatchGuard announced today that the California Highway Patrol has placed an initial order for 2,000 overhead-mounted WatchGuard DV-1s. The WatchGuard DV-1 is a digital police in-car video system that records high-resolution digital video in real-time onto rewritable DVDs that play on regular DVD players. This order represents the largest single digital in-car video purchase ever made by a U.S. law enforcement agency.

CHP Acquires the Most Advanced Technology

The WatchGuard DV-1 is easily the most technologically sophisticated digital in-car video system available today; however, it is also one of the simplest to understand and operate. An important feature of the WatchGuard DV-1 is its ability to protect and backup recorded video using a dual drive redundant architecture. In addition to the DVD drive, an internal hard-drive captures days of backup video providing fail-safe protection that no other system on the market can provide. Because the WatchGuard DV-1 is independent of a centralized server system, it can operate autonomously for extended periods of time eliminating the need for users, such as the CHP officers, who work in remote areas to return to headquarters frequently to download video.

The First Major Deployment of In-Car Video by the CHP

Previously, the California Highway Patrol had not made any broad investments into analog (VHS tape) in-car video technology. Instead, they elected to wait for a digital in-car video solution that would be practical for their agency. These first 2,000 WatchGuard DVD-Video systems will be installed over the upcoming months and will include two cameras, an amplified cabin microphone, and a dual transceiver wireless microphone system.

More Expansion for WatchGuard Video

“This new order from the California Highway Patrol is very exciting for WatchGuard Video,” explained Robert Vanman, WatchGuard’s President & C.E.O. “In addition to this CHP order, we’ve received sizable new orders from ten other state patrols over the past few months. As a result, WatchGuard is increasing production staffing in order to accommodate the significant influx of new orders.”

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the nation’s leading law enforcement provider of digital in-car video systems and staffs the industry’s largest Research and Development department. The Company’s primary product, the WatchGuard DV-1, is a digital police in-car video system that records directly onto DVD-Video discs that play in regular DVD players. It is the only law enforcement product in the world that can create playable DVDs in a moving vehicle in real-time.

