WatchGuard Video Releases NEW Zero Sightline Camera for 4RE

New Zero Sightline™ Camera Does Not Obstruct Officer’s View

Allen, TX, - WatchGuard Video, the world’s largest manufacturer of in-car video systems for law enforcement, has introduced the new Zero Sightline™ High Definition Camera as an option for the 4RE™ HD Wireless In-Car Video System.

Many police vehicle accidents can be attributed to obstruction of view due to technology-packed police vehicles. To address this problem, WatchGuard developed the least obstructive in-car camera available for Law Enforcement. The Zero Sightline (ZSL™) High Definition Camera, about the size of a credit card and about ¾ of an inch thick, tucks neatly behind the rearview mirror inside the police car.

“The ZSL Camera is in direct response to feedback from thousands of agencies. Since we have automated 4RE so much, officers rarely, if ever, need to manipulate the camera head. So we took it to the next logical step; hide it from the officer’s sightline completely and make their vehicle safer by maximizing their view,” said Jason Stuczynski, Vice President of Sales.

The ZSL Camera™ also incorporates Ultra Wide Dynamic Range technology to capture the highest quality video, even in the most difficult lighting conditions such as dawn, dusk, and nighttime. “Using Ultra Wide Dynamic Range is like having two high definition cameras; one optimized for very bright lighting conditions, one for very dark conditions, and then joining the two together to create a perfectly exposed picture all the time,” adds Stuczynski.

In addition to the Ultra Wide Dynamic Range technology, the ZSL camera utilizes an expanded temperature range CMOS sensor that boosts the camera’s temperature operating range from +122oF to +149oF and increases low light sensitivity to sub 1-LUX. Production of the ZSL Camera begins in January, 2013.

