WatchGuard Video Shifts to 2nd Generation DV-1

Designed to Meet Future Industry Specifications

PLANO, TX —WatchGuard Video announced today that they have begun customer shipments of the new 2nd Generation WatchGuard DV-1. WatchGuard officially unveiled its redesigned 2nd Generation WatchGuard DV-1– the #1 selling digital in-car video system worldwide – at this year’s IACP Conference in October. The DV-1 is a digital police in-car video system that records onto rewritable DVD-Video discs that play in regular DVD players.

Redesigned and Enhanced

The 2nd Generation WatchGuard DV-1 features a new, rubber-padded, welded aluminum overhead housing designed to meet Federal Motor Vehicle head impact standards, and the enclosure is more streamlined which increases external visibility. A new motherboard was incorporated to improve reliability in extreme environments and to expand the operational temperature range to -17º C to +70º C (0º F to 158º F). Automatic Crash Detection has also been included which allows the system to sense a vehicle collision and automatically activate recording, including buffered pre-event video. In addition, an internal siren sensor has been built into the console as well as a new real-time clock with a lifetime battery that will never require replacement.

A New Production Facility

The WatchGuard Production Team has been preparing for this transition since their recent move into their new 33,700 square foot modern manufacturing facility located next to the corporate headquarters in Plano, Texas. “Since moving into the new facility we have been expanding our team and production capacity. We have finally been able to catch up to the increasing market demand, and our new order lead times have been cut to just a few days” said Ted Hajec, Director of Manufacturing. “Thanks to some of the improved production efficiencies we have more than doubled our output capacity over last year’s with only a 25% increase in staff.”

About WatchGuard Video

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, WatchGuard Video is the nation’s leading law enforcement provider of mobile digital video technology. WatchGuard is a fast growing technology company that designs and manufactures its products at its two modern facilities totaling 52,000 square feet, and sustains the largest engineering team in the industry. WatchGuard’s leading product is the WatchGuard DV-1; available as a single-piece overhead mounted system or as a two-piece modular system. The DV-1 is manufactured and assembled in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.watchguardvideo.com or call 1-800-605-6734.