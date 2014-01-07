WatchGuard Video Wins $20M Canadian Award

Royal Canadian Mounted Police to use the 4RE™ as its In-Car Video System

Allen, TX, - WatchGuard Video announced today that Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC) awarded the company a standing offer to supply the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with 4RE™ HD in-car video systems for three years, plus two option years, for a total estimated value of $20.34 million. This standing offer is expected to update the in-car video capabilities of the RCMP fleet and is the largest ever awarded to WatchGuard for digital in-car video.

The standing offer for the WatchGuard 4RE HD in-car video system was awarded after a competitive solicitation process. Numerous manufacturers competed for the standing offer. The RCMP traveled on-site to conduct several days of firsthand auditing, testing and product validation. The WatchGuard 4RE HD was deemed by PWGSC as the solution that provided the best value.

New 4RE Capabilities Proved Important

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to serve the RCMP,” stated Robert Vanman, CEO of WatchGuard Video. “This year our engineering team added some new capabilities into the 4RE firmware which ensured our system fully met their needs. We continue to heavily invest in additional software development on the 4RE platform. Just in the last 12 months we added an additional video stream, dramatically improved the standard video quality, increased the compression profile, expanded the live video streaming capabilities, extended support for most solid-state hard drives, decreased boot-up times, improved processor efficiency and added new user features. All of these newly added capabilities were created entirely in software, so all existing customers that are under software maintenance agreements receive these upgrades.”

About the RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is the Canadian national police service and an agency of the Ministry of Public Safety Canada.

The RCMP is unique in the world since it is a national, federal, provincial and municipal policing body. The RCMP provides a total federal policing service to all Canadians and policing services under contract to the three territories, eight provinces (except Ontario and Quebec), more than 150 municipalities, more than 600 Aboriginal communities and three international airports.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video is the world’s largest manufacturer of in-car video systems, supplying in-car video and wearable video solutions to nearly a third of all U.S. Law Enforcement agencies. The company’s in-car video products are engineered, manufactured, sold and serviced from WatchGuard’s 68,000 square foot, high-tech facility located in Allen, Texas.