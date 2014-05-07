West Milton Police Get In-Car Video Systems

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Police Department is making use of its new in-car video system in its four cruisers: a Crown Victoria, two Dodge Chargers and a Dodge Durango. The purchase was officially approved at the March 11 council meeting and installed in April.



“An in-car video system is a valuable tool not only for the prosecution of any incident, but it is also a valuable asset which protects our officers from false accusations,” municipal manager Matt Kline said.

The new video system was supposed to cost $18,075 from Digital Ally Company out of Lenexa, Kansas. However, according to Kline, Officer Adam Simpson installed the computers himself, saving the city $1,000. Plus, through his research and negotiation, Simpson was able to save another $3,000 on estimated costs.

Read full article.