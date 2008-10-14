West Virginia State Police Renews Statewide Contract With Digital Ally, Inc.

STATE OF ARKANSAS PLACES FIFTH ORDER FOR DVM-500 SYSTEMS

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 14 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) , which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that the West Virginia State Police has renewed its statewide contract with the Company.

The Company entered into its initial statewide contract with the West Virginia State Police in January 2007, and the latest renewal extends the contract until December 31, 2009 in accordance with its original terms and conditions. The contract allows for all state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies within the State of West Virginia to purchase DVM-500 In-Car Rearview Mirror Systems under the same terms and conditions as those provided the West Virginia State Police department. Since the signing of the initial contract, Digital Ally has received orders totaling 516 DVM-500 systems from the State Police. Orders have also been received from over 75 city and county law enforcement agencies throughout West Virginia.

The Company also announced that it has received a fifth order from the State of Arkansas under a statewide contract that was renewed in May 2008 for another year (through June 5, 2009). The latest order, for 75 DVM-500 systems, brings the total number of units ordered by the Arkansas State Police since June 2007 to approximately 214.

“Renewal of the West Virginia statewide contract and an expanding number of re-orders from the Arkansas State Police illustrates a growing level of confidence in Digital Ally products as customers gain experience with the DVM-500 in the field,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The unique features, space-saving characteristics, and cost- effectiveness of the DVM-500 represent competitive factors that have allowed Digital Ally to continue expanding its share of the in-car video market within the domestic and law enforcement communities. We expect this trend to continue, and our goal is to expand our line of law enforcement products and leverage our technology into applications in other markets.”

