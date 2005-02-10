KSI’s New SMART-VMS Helps Police Departments Get their Message Across

For more information, contact:

Dave Teeter, Product Manager

Phone: 913-492-1400

dteeter@kustomsignals.com

New to Kustom Signals’ line of S.M.A.R.T. (Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailers), is the SMART VMS (variable message sign).With the SMART VMS, you get a portable, graphics capable/changeable message sign with all the same benefits as a SMART trailer including voluntary speed compliance, community support, and invaluable traffic statistics.

The SMART VMS is an All-LED, full matrix display utilizing 30° ITE amber LEDs. This display method of utilizing All-LEDs provides outstanding legibility during all weather, daylight, and nighttime conditions.

Standard features include a directional radar unit, amber violator alert, and over-speed blanking. Optional features include a SMARTStat traffic statistics computer, a solar panel with four additional batteries, alarm, spare tire, an axle/wheel lock, and aluminum wheels.

For more than 30 years, Kustom Signals, Inc. has been a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of video systems, radar, laser, and related public safety equipment including fire apparatus video surveillance systems and speed monitoring trailers. For a complete list of features and benefits on Digital Eyewitness or other Kustom Products, please call us toll-free 1-800-4KUSTOM, or visit us on the web at www.kustomsignals.com.

Kustom Signals, Inc.

9325 Pflumm

Lenexa, KS 66215

800-4KUSTOM

FAX 913-492-1703