KSI’s New SMART-VMS Helps Police Departments Get their Message Across

New to Kustom Signals’ line of S.M.A.R.T. (Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailers), is the SMART VMS (variable message sign).With the SMART VMS, you get a portable, graphics capable/changeable message sign with all the same benefits as a SMART trailer including voluntary speed compliance, community support, and invaluable traffic statistics.
The SMART VMS is an All-LED, full matrix display utilizing 30° ITE amber LEDs. This display method of utilizing All-LEDs provides outstanding legibility during all weather, daylight, and nighttime conditions.
Standard features include a directional radar unit, amber violator alert, and over-speed blanking. Optional features include a SMARTStat traffic statistics computer, a solar panel with four additional batteries, alarm, spare tire, an axle/wheel lock, and aluminum wheels.
For more than 30 years, Kustom Signals, Inc. has been a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of video systems, radar, laser, and related public safety equipment including fire apparatus video surveillance systems and speed monitoring trailers. For a complete list of features and benefits on Digital Eyewitness or other Kustom Products, please call us toll-free 1-800-4KUSTOM, or visit us on the web at www.kustomsignals.com.
