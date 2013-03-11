NEW SHURESAFE® Model #670200 Powered Drawer System

Features:

• Powered operation with electronic brake for precise positioning

• Standard manual operation available in case of power failure

• Flat compression seals to eliminate exterior airflow and reduce noise

• Stainless steel construction

• Ideal for new and retrofit construction

• Drop-down faceplate panel opens a full 1” below transfer area

• Optional heater for markets in cold climates

• Level 3 Bullet resistant faceplate insert

• 23”W x 9 23/32”H x 28”L