NEW SHURESAFE® Model #670200 Powered Drawer System
Features:
• Powered operation with electronic brake for precise positioning
• Standard manual operation available in case of power failure
• Flat compression seals to eliminate exterior airflow and reduce noise
• Stainless steel construction
• Ideal for new and retrofit construction
• Drop-down faceplate panel opens a full 1” below transfer area
• Optional heater for markets in cold climates
• Level 3 Bullet resistant faceplate insert
• 23”W x 9 23/32”H x 28”L