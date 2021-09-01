Ease of installation of Estes AWS products

One of the many benefits of Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Lockers and accessories is their ease of installation, which helps to minimize installation time, costs, and headaches.

Our Easy Installation benefits include:

Designed around factory mounting points with no-drill installation for fleet SUVs

Addition of accessories is quick and easy

Longest locker installation time is no more than 30 minutes

Minimal hardware required while still ensuring quality and structural integrity of all lockers and accessories

But don’t just take our word for it. Read for yourself what Estes AWS product users and installers are saying about our Rapid Access Weapon Lockers and accessories.

Testimonials:

“If you really want your weapons to be SECURE, then you will NOT find another solution that offers anything better! Very simple to install. Definitely one of the best solutions on the market!”

Dave Hartman, Passive Security Solutions

“I have been upfitting emergency vehicles since 2000, and I am also a full time police officer. Therefore, I am also the end user of the equipment I install. I do upfitting for nearly every law enforcement agency in the county in which I work.

During my time as an installer, I have installed prisoner partitions, K9 cages, cargo barriers, and gun vaults of several brands. I have also upfitted several Fire Chief/staff vehicles too throughout the years.

I have been installing AWS Estes gun lockers in the police vehicles in our fleet since 2013 when the first generation of the Ford Interceptor Utility locker came out. I have also installed Estes AWS gun lockers in a Dodge Durango for another agency.

I like the AWS Estes Rapid Access Weapon Lockers because there are not a lot of parts necessary for the installation. The mounting hardware primarily adapts to factory bolts that are visible in lieu of cutting, hacking, and drilling into interior molding or on the body of the vehicle.

I recommend the AWS Estes Rapid Access Weapon Lockers and accessories alike for they are easy to install, and can move to another vehicle fairly quickly. While there are still very good quality products out there, Estes AWS is my favorite.”

Randy Rogers, Mooresville Police Department

