Specialty vehicle manufacturer still on forefront of innovation

The Community Policing Unit is a one-of-a-kind law enforcement vehicle.

Mount Pleasant, PA (August 25, 2009) — Mobile Concepts by Scotty is at it again. After successfully introducing and manufacturing the original SCOTTY Fire Safety House to first responders in the early 1980s, the company has once again launched a product that will strengthen the relationship the public has with its safety officers.

This time it is law enforcement.

The Community Policing Unit (CPU) is the only commercial vehicle of its kind. The CPU allows personnel to take their safety messages to- and make personal connections with the very people they serve.

“The Community Safety House is a great tool to break the ice with residents. We even softened our officers’ uniforms and put them in casual polo shirts,” said Sergeant Chris Cowan of the Richland County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Department.

Like all Mobile Concepts vehicles, the CPU has dual-use capabilities. “We have the ability to build a vehicle to a customer’s exact specification and encourage them to include an area that can double as a classroom or command post in the event of an emergency situation, whether natural or man-made” stated company president and CEO Anne Degre.

The CPU can be built in a variety of floor plans and used for child identification and fingerprinting services, Crime Stopper and D.A.R.E. drug prevention programs, basic life saving and injury prevention classes, school safety, bicycle safety, car seat safety, pedestrian safety, Stranger Danger, 9-1-1 training, home security and disaster recovery among others.

The company offers this same flexibility in its popular SCOTTY Fire Safety House vehicles. They were the first to develop these vehicles, and they have changed the face of fire prevention education around the world.

“We hope that our CPU will have the same effect for law enforcement,” Degre stated.

