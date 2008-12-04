Universal Detection Technology Receives Purchase Order for Its Bioterrorism Detection Equipment From the City of Orlando, Florida Police Department

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwire - December 4, 2008) - Universal Detection Technology (www.udetection.com) (OTCBB: UNDT) (FRANKFURT: PO8), a developer of early-warning monitoring technologies to protect people from bioterrorism and other infectious health threats and provider of counter-terrorism consulting and training services, reported today that it has received a purchase order for its bioterrorism detection equipment from the City of Orlando, Florida Police Department. The detection equipment is designed to check for anthrax and can return results in as little as 3 minutes. The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is responsible for law enforcement within the city limits of Orlando, Florida. OPD currently employs over 700 sworn officers and over 100 civilian employees serving the citizens of Orlando through crime prevention, criminal investigations and apprehension, neighborhood policing, involvement through the schools with young people and overall delivery of police services. Areas of jurisdiction of the OPD include the Universal Orlando theme park.

A report to be released Monday by the Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism says urgent security measures need to be taken soon or the world is likely to undergo an incident of terrorism using weapons of mass destruction within the next five years. “Unless the world community acts decisively and with great urgency, it is more likely than not that a weapon of mass destruction will be used in a terrorist attack somewhere in the world by the end of 2013,” the report states in the opening sentence of the executive summary. The report also emphasizes the need of the new administration to prepare the nation against a future bioterrorist attack.

In a separate report published by the MIT Technology Review, “members of the Obama transition team warn that the US has not taken seriously the threat of bioterrorism, and that some chemical plants are potential targets.”

“Given the recent reports, warning of a potential bio-terror attack in the near future, it is imperative that first responders be prepared with the most advanced detection technologies,” said Mr. Jacques Tizabi, UNDT’s Chief Executive Officer. “UNDT’s bioterrorism detection equipment has been extensively used by first responders and private industry throughout the country. The equipment has been evaluated by the U.S. DOD as well as the United Kingdom military,” he added.

The equipment’s capacities include:



• No cross-reactivity with near neighbor strains

• No cross-reactivity to household powders

• No set-up time

• No expensive reader needed

• No decontamination requirements

• No false positives

• No false negatives

• No hook effect

UNDT has received the purchase orders referred to in this news release through Security Solutions International (SSI). The equipment was billed to the Orlando Police Department by SSI as part of participation in the counterterrorism training at the Gulf Coast Terrorism Conference and is expected to be delivered to them directly from UDT within the next 30 days.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology is a developer of monitoring technologies, including bioterrorism detection devices. The Company on its own and with development partners is positioned to capitalize on opportunities related to Homeland Security. For example, the Company, in cooperation with NASA, has developed a bacterial spore detector that detects certain biohazard substances. The Company is also a reseller of handheld assays used for detection of five bioterrorism agents, radiation detection systems, and antimicrobial products. For more information, please visit www.udetection.com.

