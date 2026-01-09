Pay disparity with local police slows hiring for Hawaii’s state agency, department leader says

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi’s Department of Law Enforcement is struggling to recruit and retain state deputy sheriffs due to a widening pay gap with county police officers, Department Director Mike Lambert told the Legislature’s Finance Committee.

Lambert said the disparity has made it difficult to fill vacancies, with the department currently operating with a 27% vacancy rate, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

During the hearing on Jan. 6, Lambert highlighted progress made over the past year, including efforts to curb illegal fireworks, and outlined new initiatives such as installing gunshot-detection technology in areas with high rates of violent crime, according to the report. The department, which oversees security at state facilities like courts, harbors and airports, also handles statewide criminal investigations involving narcotics, fireworks, agricultural crime and incidents within the state’s jails.

Lambert noted that recent pay increases for county police officers have deepened the salary gap. County officers received a 27% raise over four years, with Honolulu officers earning up to $108,036 by 2028. In comparison, state deputy sheriffs earn between $60,000 and $89,000. The deputy sheriffs are represented by the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, while county police officers are represented by the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers, which negotiated the recent raises.

In a letter to lawmakers, Lambert said the salary gap has led to increased vacancies, overtime use, delays in hiring and loss of experienced personnel to higher-paying positions. The shortages, he said, also increase workloads and limit the department’s ability to perform proactive enforcement. Lambert emphasized that sheriffs perform duties similar to county officers, citing an October incident where a Department of Law Enforcement officer was shot during a federal narcotics raid. A nearby HPD officer, not injured in the incident, earns significantly more, he said.

Despite these staffing challenges, Lambert reported progress in fireworks enforcement. Over the New Year’s Eve holiday, the department seized more than 121,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, which he said equates to roughly 1,200 to 2,400 fewer families using them, according to the report. However, he criticized the Honolulu Police Department for issuing only 29 citations during the same time period despite receiving 592 calls related to fireworks.

Lambert closed his remarks by urging lawmakers to consider pay parity as essential for maintaining public safety, saying that fair compensation would help reduce vacancies and ensure key state facilities are adequately staffed.