REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Heroes

‘I just ran': NYPD chief, sergeant recount efforts to stop suspects, protect bystanders in IED attack

“I saw the device hit the floor...” Sgt. Luis Navarro said. “I knew that I needed to save lives. So I ran towards the people to make sure that nobody got hurt.”

March 12, 2026 10:21 AM
Chief Aaron Edwards

NYPD/X

By Colin Mixson
New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The NYPD chief who rocketed to social media stardom after he was recorded vaulting a metal barrier to capture an alleged ISIS-inspired terrorist outside Gracie Mansion said he acted on instinct and that it wasn’t until hours after the arrest that he realized his deadly peril.

Emir Balat, 18, lobbed an improvised explosive device into a crowd of protesters and was about to throw another bomb handed to him by Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, when NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards jumped over a steel barrier and tackled him to the ground in a scene captured on cell-phone video.

| RELATED: Shots Fired podcast: NYPD’s quick response to IEDs thrown outside Mayor Mamdani’s residence

“A lot of people ask, ‘What was going through your mind? Did you know how serious it was?’ I got to tell you, at the time — no,” Edwards told reporters at 1 Police Plaza on Wednesday. “It was maybe two hours after that it really hits you — this is a lot more serious than we may have initially thought.”

As Chief Edwards chased the suspected terrorist, another of New York’s Finest, Sergeant Luis Navarro, rushed toward the second explosive device dropped by Balat, its lit fuse quickly burning down.

“I saw the device hit the floor and I just ran,” Navarro said. “I knew that I needed to save lives. So I ran towards the people to make sure that nobody got hurt.”

Federal prosecutors say the two Pennsylvania teens were radicalized by ISIS and planned to outdo the Boston Marathon bombers with their homemade devices filled with so-called “Mother of Satan” explosive powder. But the bombs thrown by Kayumi and Balat ultimately did not detonate.

That lucky twist of fate may have spared Edwards from injury, but his wife wasn’t cheering his leap into danger, he said.

“I got into a little trouble at first. When the first picture came out and Sgt. Navarro and myself are a little too close for comfort, the wife did send me a text message. It was that photo and it said, ‘WRONG WAY SIR,’” Edwards related. “We’ve since made amends.”

Edwards recently was promoted to chief of Patrol Borough Manhattan North in December after nearly 23 years as an NYPD officer. He was inspired to become a cop after witnessing the heroism of NYPD officers during 9/11, he said.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

Navarro is an 11-year NYPD veteran who, after growing up between Puerto Rico and New York, eventually settled in Washington Heights and the Bronx. He joined the NYPD after a close friend encouraged him to take the exam, he said.

Navarro described the attack as “the most extreme situation I’ve ever encountered.”

“We’d spent six months in the (police) academy,” he said. “We’ve done counterterrorism training. Everything that I’ve learned in my career culminated in that one moment. I don’t think anything’s going to top that.”

Trending
nypd ied (1) (1).png
Terrorism Prevention and Response
‘Without hesitation’: NYPD sergeant ran toward lit IED as chief tackled suspect
NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards tackled the suspect while Sgt. Luis Navarro ran toward a lit improvised explosive device to protect nearby protesters
March 10, 2026 01:37 PM
WCW_2026_Survey_Graphics-Video_Thumb_1920x1080.png
What Cops Want
Police1 launches ‘What Cops Want in 2026: Life on Shift’ survey
This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities
March 10, 2026 11:29 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
2026-FRWW-1200x630.png
First Responder Wellness Week
First Responder Wellness Week returns with 5 days of focused, practical learning
Free webinars and daily wellness resources will address injury recovery, mental health, resilience and agency wellness strategy
March 10, 2026 05:19 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Screenshot 2026-03-11 094055.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Fla. officer shot during confrontation with homicide suspect before OIS
After Pasco County deputies located a man suspected of fatally shooting a neighbor over a property dispute, the suspect raised a gun and shot an officer
March 11, 2026 09:57 AM

©2026 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content

Company News
Leosight and veritone
Communications
Veritone and LeoSight to provide next-generation of real-time, AI-powered public safety
Partnership establishes a powerful, cost-efficient alternative to incumbent solutions, combining Veritone’s leading AI capabilities with LeoSight’s data visualization to advance real-time public safety operations
March 06, 2026 01:04 PM

NYPD Police Heroes