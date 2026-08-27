Seattle PD ends hiring incentives amid budget crunch

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department will stop offering recruiting incentives due to budget constraints, KING 5 reported.

The benefits offered to lateral transfer and new recruit officers will end starting Sept. 1. Any officer already in the hiring process at that time or who has submitted an application during the month of August will still receive the incentives.

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“A decision has been made to stop the hiring incentives until a time when the budget forecast for the Seattle Police Department is clear,” Seattle PD said in a statement provided to KOMO. “We have a responsibility to the people of Seattle to provide the best police service while also being fiscally responsible. We will continue to hire some of the highest quality candidates in the country and are dedicated to helping keep Seattle a safe and welcoming city.”

The bonuses for new officers at the department as of 2022 were up to $30,000 for lateral transfers and $7,500 for new recruits, KING reported. In 2024, the city raised the maximum bonus that could be offered to $50,000.

The city experienced a hiring boost in 2025, with the department hiring 87 officers in the first half of the year. That growth spurt followed a five-year period when the department lost 700 officers.

The agency, currently staffed with 927 officers, was trying to reach a goal of 1,250 officers, according to the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

“We’ve had significant success recruiting people and just chopping it off at its knees suddenly seems irresponsible,” Guild President Kent Loux told KING.

Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles opted to end the incentives as “an appropriate step to help manage the department’s budget,” according to the mayor’s office.

How important are hiring bonuses and other financial incentives to recruiting officers in today’s staffing environment?