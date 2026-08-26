NRTCCA 2026 Quick Take: Building an RTCC that matters

PHOENIX — A real-time crime center’s value is not determined by its size, budget or number of screens. It is determined by whether the center solves clearly defined operational problems and consistently helps officers, investigators and dispatchers work more effectively.

During a panel discussion at this year’s National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA) conference, four public safety leaders examined how agencies can establish that purpose, build an operation around it and demonstrate its value over time.

The panel featured Lt. Jonathan Primiano of the Providence Police Department; retired Collier County Lt. Sean Arthur; retired NYPD Det. Lt. Cmdr. Mike Ricupero; and Chief Mark Heimall of Grand Canyon University Public Safety. Eric Watson, acting chief of the Chicopee Police Department and NRTCCA Northeast regional director, moderated the discussion.

Define the value before building the center

Watson framed the session around a question agencies should answer before considering technology, staffing or even the physical design of the room: Why does the center exist?

When Providence began developing its RTCC, Primiano first examined how other centers operated and which capabilities made sense for his department. Providence ultimately built its center around delivering actionable intelligence to personnel in the field.

Arthur cautioned against attempting to duplicate another agency’s model. Leaders can borrow useful ideas and workflows, but an RTCC must reflect the needs, culture and resources of the organization it serves.

Once the mission is clear, agencies can make more informed decisions about technology, staffing, operating hours and performance measures.

Include IT from the beginning

Asked which early decision can be especially difficult to revisit, Arthur pointed to a partner sometimes included too late: information technology.

“Include IT in the beginning,” he advised.

IT personnel should not simply be asked to install equipment after an operational plan has been approved. Their early involvement can help the agency assess network capacity, cybersecurity, data storage, system compatibility and the long-term cost of maintaining proposed capabilities.

That collaboration also helps ensure that operational goals are technically achievable and sustainable.

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Build a sustainable staffing model

Agencies frequently debate whether an RTCC should be staffed by sworn officers, professional staff or a combination of both. The panel emphasized that the answer should be based on the center’s mission and the personnel available to fulfill it.

Heimall discussed Grand Canyon University’s success incorporating professional staff into its real-time operations and drone programs while maintaining law enforcement oversight. Cross-training also gives personnel the flexibility to support multiple functions when needed.

Ricupero described the value of a hybrid team that brings together analysts, sworn personnel and 911 professionals. Analysts contribute research and technical skills, officers understand field and investigative needs, and communications personnel connect the center to the earliest information received about an incident.

Regardless of the model, agencies need people who are motivated, understand the mission and receive training that reflects the operational environment in which they will work.

Build understanding across the agency

Personnel are more likely to use an RTCC when they understand what happens inside it and how its work supports them.

Primiano described the value of inviting officers into the Providence center to observe its operations. Seeing how personnel develop and relay actionable intelligence helped officers understand how the RTCC could assist them in the field.

Heimall similarly emphasized creating opportunities for communications personnel, RTCC staff and officers to learn about one another’s responsibilities. That cross-exposure can reduce organizational silos and improve how information moves during an incident.

The larger lesson is that agencies should not wait until a new capability is deployed to explain it. Internal orientation should be part of implementation.

Measure activity and outcomes

Demonstrating value requires more than counting the technology inside the room. Agencies should track the work performed and the outcomes it supports.

Useful measures may include:



Calls supported by the RTCC

Investigative leads produced

Cases assisted

Officer requests for support

Time saved for officers and investigators

Use of individual systems and capabilities

Arthur recommended reviewing technology usage to determine whether a tool has become part of the center’s workflow. Those findings can help leaders decide where additional training may be needed and which capabilities deserve continued investment.

The panel also emphasized preserving meaningful success stories. Finding a missing person, helping resolve a critical incident or providing information that protects an officer can demonstrate value in ways that large activity totals may not.

Primiano also noted that some benefits, including the deterrent effect of visible public safety technology, can be difficult to quantify.

Protect the center’s purpose

As awareness of an RTCC grows, so will the number of requests made of its personnel. Leaders therefore need clear priorities and boundaries.

Primiano said RTCC personnel should support officers and investigators without automatically assuming work that belongs elsewhere in the organization. Maintaining that distinction helps the center concentrate on the functions it was created to perform.

Heimall emphasized giving personnel clear expectations and sufficient trust to make decisions within those boundaries. Ricupero added that agencies must remain responsible for policies governing technology, data use and retention.

Prepare for continued evolution

Arthur expects artificial intelligence and drones to significantly influence RTCC operations over the next several years. AI may eventually handle repetitive tasks and help identify relevant information, allowing analysts to focus on incidents requiring human judgment.

The panel also anticipated greater regional collaboration as agencies share information and combine resources across jurisdictional boundaries.

Primiano emphasized that an RTCC does not need to be an expansive room filled with technology. A smaller operation built around a focused mission can still provide meaningful value to its agency and community.

Heimall closed with the importance of stakeholder orientation. Agencies should clearly explain what their centers do, why particular capabilities are used and how policies guide their operation. Bringing stakeholders into the process can demystify the center and build support for its mission.