Should officers repay academy costs if they resign after less than a year?

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — When a Pennsylvania police officer resigned less than a year after joining the force to appear on the reality TV show “Love Island USA,” the move sparked a broader discussion among Police1 readers about academy costs, officer retention and whether recruits who leave shortly after being hired should reimburse departments for taxpayer-funded training.

After Bethlehem officials expressed disappointment over former Bethlehem Police Officer Sean Reifel’s departure — citing the taxpayer-funded costs of recruiting and training officers and the difficulty of filling vacancies — Police1 asked readers whether officers who voluntarily leave soon after completing academy training should be required to repay those costs.

The responses revealed broad support for service commitments and repayment agreements, though many readers also emphasized the need for flexibility and questioned whether agencies should approach such situations on a case-by-case basis.

Most readers support repayment agreements — and many agencies already have them

Many readers said officers who voluntarily leave shortly after being hired should be required to reimburse departments for training costs, particularly when taxpayer dollars are used to cover academy expenses.

Several readers pointed to two- or three-year service commitments as reasonable expectations for new officers, while others argued agencies should require even longer commitments due to the cost of recruiting, equipping and training new hires.

“Those who leave voluntarily before a limited period? Yes, absolutely,” one reader wrote. “When I hired on in 1988, I believe my department had a two-year requirement for paying back for your training, prorated by time served. I felt it was reasonable.”

Many readers noted that repayment agreements are already standard practice at their agencies. Some described contracts requiring officers to remain with the department for a set number of years, while others said officers who transfer to another agency trigger buyout provisions or prorated repayment requirements.

“Most departments have a contract requiring that a new officer remain employed for a specific amount of time, or they will be liable for the funds used to train them,” one reader wrote. “I believe that this is fair and appropriate.”

Others noted that training costs often extend beyond the academy itself, including uniforms, body armor, equipment and pre-employment testing.

Readers also urged flexibility for certain situations

While many readers supported repayment agreements, several said agencies should avoid a one-size-fits-all approach.

Some said repayment should be prorated based on how long the officer served. Others said exceptions should be made for medical issues, unforeseen circumstances or officers who fail probation through no fault of their own.

“Yes, if they leave voluntarily before their probation is complete, they should reimburse, specifically if they leave for another department or another job,” one reader wrote. “If they do not make probation, then no. It’s the gamble to take when you have new hires. In this case, yes he should be held for the cost. Prorated though.”

Another reader said their agency has not always enforced its two-year commitment, noting that keeping an officer who no longer wants to serve may create a different problem.

“We require a two-year commitment. We have not always held the officers to it,” the reader wrote. “Who wants an officer in the department who does not want to be there?”

Some questioned whether the department could have handled the departure differently

A smaller group of readers focused less on repayment and more on whether the department could have granted Reifel a leave of absence or allowed him to return after the show.

“Why wasn’t he given a leave of absence to go on the show?” one reader wrote. “Secondly, if he wants to come back, why not re-hire him?”

Another reader said the situation could have been handled as a public relations opportunity rather than a public dispute.

“Instead of supporting a young officer who clearly made a positive impact on your community before he took leave to live out a dream for a few weeks, you practically demonize him as if he cannot have a life outside your PD,” the reader wrote.

Others said Reifel should not be criticized for pursuing a rare opportunity, especially if the department had the option to rehire him.

“Y’all are too serious about this,” one reader wrote. “Like he said, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, people should take it if they are able to.”

Not everyone believes officers should have to repay training costs

Although most readers supported repayment agreements, some said officers should only be required to pay back training costs if they signed a contract ahead of time.

“Not unless there’s a contract,” one reader wrote. “Happens every day. Pay well, treat them well, they’ll stay. Don’t? Well, they look for greener grass.”

Another reader said employees are entitled to leave organizations for any reason, even though the cost of training new officers can be significant.

“People are entitled to leave organizations for any reason,” the reader wrote. “It costs a ton of resources to the organization, but it’s an undesirable position by volume.”

Another reader argued that if no repayment agreement was in place, Reifel should not be required to reimburse the department.

“No, he shouldn’t have to pay them back,” the reader wrote. “If they did not have a contract in place where he had to stay a certain amount of time, then he doesn’t have to pay anything back.”

A larger conversation about recruitment and retention

While readers differed on the specifics of Reifel’s departure, the discussion revealed widespread support for clear expectations between agencies and new hires.

For many readers, repayment agreements are a practical way to protect taxpayer investments in training. For others, the situation underscored the importance of flexibility, strong retention practices and written policies that leave little room for confusion.