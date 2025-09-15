Train more, spend less: Smarter solutions for police agencies

Police Training Week focuses on how agencies can develop training programs that reduce risk, improve performance and save lives. Shrinking budgets don’t have to mean shrinking training. This article explores practical strategies agencies can use to stretch limited dollars while still preparing officers for today’s complex challenges. Police Training Week is sponsored by T4E – Training for Engagement.

In the eternal public safety budget battle, it often feels as if training takes the first and often the deepest hit. Readying officers for the struggles they face daily isn’t viewed as flashy, sexy or popular until something goes wrong. Then, what is the first to be blamed? The public outcry often cites poor and inadequate training.

Although it is said that “you can’t have it both ways,” that’s exactly what we are tasked to do. As police budgets shrink while police training demands expand, we must face the challenge head-on and find workable solutions. With a little creativity and ingenuity, even on a shoestring budget, the training you offer your police officers can be better than it has ever been. Here are some ideas on which you can build.

Schedule for success

The way in-service training has traditionally been scheduled must be reevaluated. Conducting large, long blocks of training is not only inefficient, but it is ineffective. Most of this style of in-service training is done by paying a significant amount of overtime — whether it is training conducted on regular days off or paying others overtime to cover personnel shortages. Why continue to waste precious funds conducting training in the same old way, especially when it has been proven less effective?

Adult learning studies agree that long blocks of silo training are ineffective in developing long-term skill and knowledge retention. Yet law enforcement training continues to be weighed down by the mindset, “That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

A way to break free from this while stretching your budget is to conduct short, relevant training sessions during regular shifts instead of long training blocks. Information presented in shorter segments is absorbed and retained at a greater rate than exhausting day-long training events. By breaking it up, your officers will receive steady, regular training throughout the year.

Interleaving works

You can also combine different disciplines within short training sessions. For example, team up with dispatchers to have a dedicated channel available for training so officers can be dispatched to a scenario. Ensuring all safety precautions are in place, officers can get bite-size experience in use-of-force decision-making, defensive tactics, handcuffing, de-escalation and tactical communication in a condensed format.

This same concept can be applied on the range, in driving training, hazardous materials response, first aid/CPR, tactical medicine, health and wellness, or any other training topic. A proper and thorough debrief ensures time, money and resources are well spent.

Initially you may receive pushback from the ranks who feel stretched to their limits with the daily call load. But when implemented well, these mini training sessions can be a mental and physical break from the daily grind. It will require a cultural shift within the department to acknowledge the value of steady, quality training while still maintaining the stats and numbers the command staff wants. Over time, the results will show in better trained officers with better skills making better decisions.

Leverage technology

We are living in the age of technology. And it’s only going to get better, faster and more affordable. Why not take advantage of high-tech options to enhance training?

Starting simply, there is a host of online training resources available at little to no cost. You can set up short, quick micro-lessons that officers can access and complete at their convenience.

Being the most tech-savvy person in the department isn’t a requirement. If you’re reading this, you are on the right track with Police1. Sharing videos at briefing, using case law articles to guide discussions on search and seizure, and reviewing tactical analysis videos are all great ways to provide small and effective training opportunities throughout the week without waiting for formal in-service training.

Another way technology can help stretch a training budget is through simulators. Virtual reality firearms simulators have evolved into highly effective units for less than $1,000. Many officers and competitive shooters have invested in these systems for their own use and skill development. More advanced simulators create opportunities for regional partnerships and funding through grants.

Teamwork is real

Here’s a novel concept: build rapport with training staff at neighboring agencies for cooperative training. Many agencies overlap or are adjacent in their service areas. By combining resources and forming regional partnerships, it is possible to share the costs of building and maintaining training facilities and equipment.

Yes, politics and egos can complicate partnerships. But many successful collaborations lead to a cohesive interagency workforce that shares training continuity, mutual respect and access to shared equipment.

Regional partnerships help share the costs of building and maintaining training facilities and equipment.

Grants boost readiness

Another option is to obtain additional funding and equipment through police grants. This can seem complicated, but there are many available — and much of the money goes unclaimed. Some departments dedicate a position to grants, but that’s not required. All that’s needed is someone to take the initiative.

Grants can be very specific, so read and understand the parameters completely before applying or accepting the award. Follow up to make sure requirements are met and all required reports are completed.

Better training more often

A shrinking budget doesn’t have to negatively affect officer training. We can do better in spite of financial challenges. In fact, budget pressures may be the push needed to make lasting changes. By embracing what brain science tells us, agencies can deliver more training reps in shorter, more frequent sessions with lower financial output and greater retention. That means better training for officers, their families and their communities.

This article is part of Police Training Week.

Tactical takeaway Shrinking budgets don’t have to shrink training — short sessions, smart tech and shared resources can deliver more reps for less money.

What creative strategies has your department used to stretch training dollars without sacrificing quality?