Dashcam: PIT of 130 mph fleeing suspect causes bystander vehicle rollover

TRUMANN, Ark. — Two people were seriously injured after a fleeing driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle during an Arkansas State Police pursuit, the agency stated.

A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a for a traffic violation on Aug. 5. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds of about 130 mph.

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Dash camera video then shows the trooper performing a PIT maneuver, causing the fleeing vehicle to collide with another vehicle. The other vehicle overturned on the east side of the interstate.

A 68-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man in that vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was also hospitalized for evaluation before being booked into the Poinsett County Detention Center.

State police said a search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, pills and an unidentified liquid substance.

The suspect faces charges including felony fleeing, second-degree battery, criminal mischief, possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, hazardous driving and driving while intoxicated.

The investigation remains ongoing.