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Dashcam: PIT of 130 mph fleeing suspect causes bystander vehicle rollover

An Arkansas trooper performed a PIT maneuver on a suspect fleeing at 130 mph, causing the suspect vehicle to crash into a bystander vehicle and severely injure its two occupants

August 19, 2026 11:48 AM • 
Joanna Putman

TRUMANN, Ark. — Two people were seriously injured after a fleeing driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle during an Arkansas State Police pursuit, the agency stated.

A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a for a traffic violation on Aug. 5. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds of about 130 mph.

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Dash camera video then shows the trooper performing a PIT maneuver, causing the fleeing vehicle to collide with another vehicle. The other vehicle overturned on the east side of the interstate.

A 68-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man in that vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was also hospitalized for evaluation before being booked into the Poinsett County Detention Center.

State police said a search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, pills and an unidentified liquid substance.

The suspect faces charges including felony fleeing, second-degree battery, criminal mischief, possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, hazardous driving and driving while intoxicated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Body Camera Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com