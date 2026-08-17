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Bill would create ‘commander-level’ training curriculum for LE agencies nationwide

The Promoting Police Leadership Act would create a voluntary certification process for training programs aimed at preparing officers for commander-level roles

August 17, 2026 01:37 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Senate Democrats

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., walks through the Capitol during votes in Washington, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Allison Robbert/AP Photo/Allison Robbert

BARRINGTON, R.I. — A Senate bill would create a system to certify commander-level training for police officers, according to an announcement by its sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The Promoting Police Leadership Act, which was introduced in April, would require the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Justice to create a framework for training curricula designed for officers in commander-level positions, according to the release. It would also establish a voluntary certification process for high-quality training programs.

| DOWNLOAD: The Promotion Playbook: Real tools for women in law enforcement

The legislation is intended to “enhance police operations, increase officer accountability and wellness, improve resource management, and strengthen community relations,” according to the release.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously in June and is awaiting a House vote.

Would nationally certified training programs better prepare officers for command roles? Why or why not?



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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com