Bill would create ‘commander-level’ training curriculum for LE agencies nationwide

BARRINGTON, R.I. — A Senate bill would create a system to certify commander-level training for police officers, according to an announcement by its sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The Promoting Police Leadership Act, which was introduced in April, would require the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Justice to create a framework for training curricula designed for officers in commander-level positions, according to the release. It would also establish a voluntary certification process for high-quality training programs.

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The legislation is intended to “enhance police operations, increase officer accountability and wellness, improve resource management, and strengthen community relations,” according to the release.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously in June and is awaiting a House vote.

Would nationally certified training programs better prepare officers for command roles? Why or why not?