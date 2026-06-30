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Video: Vehicle ramming suspect arrested after pursuit through 3 Fla. counties

After the vehicle pursuit, the suspect fled on foot into brush before being tracked down by a Manatee County K-9 and surrendering to officers

June 30, 2026 01:29 PM

By Michael Moore Jr.
The Bradenton Herald

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man accused of intentionally ramming a woman’s vehicle led deputies on a chase across three counties Sunday night before deputies arrested him in Tampa, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Woodson, 31, faces charges of fleeing to elude, reckless driving with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

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The sheriff’s office said the pursuit, which was caught on video, took them through multiple counties.

Deputies said Sunday’s pursuit began after Woodson intentionally slammed his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and sent her threatening messages. When detectives spoke with Woodson shortly afterward, they say he told them he was armed and would not go back to jail.

Deputies later located Woodson’s vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Ninth Street West in Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say he immediately drove away and caused a crash near Sixth Avenue West and Ninth Street West before continuing north.

The sheriff’s office Aviation Unit tracked Woodson from the air as he drove from Palmetto into Pinellas County and then into Hillsborough County. The Florida Highway Patrol would later join the pursuit as he crossed the Gandy Bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the pursuit continuing over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Gandy Bridge before Woodson drove off-road near Manhattan Boulevard in Tampa, crashed through a fence and ran into a wooded area. Video appeared to show the Aviation Unit’s thermal camera tracking him through the brush as deputies and a K-9 unit closed in and surrounded the area.

Deputies said Woodson later surrendered.

Deputies found narcotics and a rifle inside Woodson’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said additional charges are forthcoming.

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© 2026 The Bradenton Herald (Bradenton, Fla.).
Visit www.bradenton.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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