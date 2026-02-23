Fla. sheriff’s deputy, Secret Service confront gunman on Mar-a-Lago grounds before fatal OIS

Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although Trump often spends weekends at his resort, he was at the White House during this incident. The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

First lady Melania Trump was also with the president at the White House on Saturday night. The name of the person who was shot has not been released.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said there was no immediate indication that the suspect was known to law enforcement. He was identified as Austin Tucker Martin, 21, of North Carolina.

Bondi says she spoke to Trump

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that she had been speaking with the president.

She added that she is “coordinating with our federal partners throughout the morning regarding the intrusion and shooting at Mar-A-Lago. Grateful that @potus and our law enforcement agents are safe.”

FBI to devote ‘all necessary resources’ to investigate

FBI Director Kash Patel said in post on X that the bureau would be “dedicating all necessary resources” to the investigation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X:

“In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department.”

Suspect identified as Austin Tucker Martin, 21

The man killed was identified by investigators as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin, according to a person familiar with the matter. He was from North Carolina.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation.

- By Alanna Durkin Richer

The man had a gas can and a shotgun, according to Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman.

Asked whether the suspect was known to law enforcement, Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said “not right now.”

Five days ago, U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Georgia gunman armed with a shotgun as he sprinted towards the west side of the U.S. Capitol.

Sheriff: Secret Service, sheriff’s deputy confronted shooter

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw, speaking at a brief press conference, said the man was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw said. The two agents and the deputy “fired their weapons to neutralize the threat.”

FBI asks neighbors for help

The FBI asked area residents who live near Mar-a-Lago to check any security cameras they may have for footage that could help investigators.

Suspect reported missing by his family

The suspect, who was in his early 20s and from North Carolina, was reported missing a few days ago by his family.

Investigators believe he left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle, Guglielmi said. The man drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting and was confronted by Secret Service agents, Guglielmi said.

The agents confronted the armed man and he was fatally shot. Investigators are working to compile a psychological profile and a motive is still under investigation.

Trump has faced threats before

Trump has faced threats to his life before. He was wounded during an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024.

Then on Sept. 15, 2024, a man with a rifle was captured after waiting near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach while the president played a round. He was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.