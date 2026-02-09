The 100-year pivot: How a century of heritage is fueling the future of training

LAS VEGAS — At SHOT Show 2026, InVeris officially marked its centennial (1926–2026), honoring a century of industry-defining milestones. Under the theme “100 Years: Imagine What’s Next,” the company used the international stage to bridge its storied past with a major corporate restructuring designed to define the next generation of mission readiness.

A legacy of invention

The InVeris heritage is anchored by a century of “firsts” that have shaped the training landscape. The timeline began in 1926 with Caswell’s invention of the world’s first target retrieval system. This was followed decades later by the 1984 founding of FATS (Firearms Training Systems), which introduced the first interactive firearms training simulator in 1985.

Today, the company has evolved into a global provider with more than 5,100 simulation systems and 15,000 live fire ranges deployed across more than 40 countries. While the InVeris brand name was established in 2020 following an acquisition by Pine Island Capital, the show emphasized that the 100-year expertise of the Caswell, fats and Meggitt brands remains the bedrock of the organization.

The Caswell spinoff: Focused independence

The most significant announcement of the event was the official spinoff of Caswell Live Fire as an independent entity. Announced on January 12, 2026, the move allowed Caswell to return to its roots of independence exactly 100 years after its founding.

The restructuring empowers Caswell to focus exclusively on shooting range design, development, and service while exploring new partnerships and growth opportunities. To lead this new chapter, InVeris appointed Shannon Medina as General Manager of Caswell Live Fire. Medina, a 30-year industry veteran, began her career at Caswell in 1997 and has spent two decades leading business development and program management for the brand.

Clyde Tuggle, CEO of InVeris, noted that relaunching Caswell will “unlock focused investment” and create a clearer path to growth for both the live fire and simulation divisions.

The technology continuum: “Train As One”

On the SHOT show floor, InVeris demonstrated its “Train As One” philosophy, showcasing a complete continuum of training technology. The display highlighted how the company is fusing its legacy with transformative technologies.

Below: Trey Harrison, InVeris Business Growth Manager, Virtual Systems, discusses the AR and VR technology the company offers to help train law enforcement and safety resource officers react and de-escalate in threatening situations.

Key technologies featured included:



fats LIVE: A hybrid platform that fuses virtual scenario projections with real firearms for dynamic live-fire exercises.

A hybrid platform that fuses virtual scenario projections with real firearms for dynamic live-fire exercises. fats AR: Immersive augmented reality tools designed for judgmental scenarios and situational awareness.

Immersive augmented reality tools designed for judgmental scenarios and situational awareness. BlueFire Weapon Simulators: High-fidelity wireless weapons that provide realistic feedback and after-action transparency.

High-fidelity wireless weapons that provide realistic feedback and after-action transparency. XWT Wireless Target Carrier: The industry’s first wireless, 360-degree turning target retrieval system.

Below: fats AR blends real physical environments, obstacles and live team members with Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) virtual characters, avatars and assets for an unparalleled training experience. Trainee/operators see their own hands, feet, weapons, teammates and surroundings, as well as CGI elements enabled by fats augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) headset and system.

Training for public safety

The show also featured an educational component through the Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP). InVeris hosted a session titled “Building Safer Schools and Communities,” led by Chief Ronald Applin of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department. The course provided law enforcement professionals with practical strategies for crisis de-escalation and active shooter response, emphasizing the role of immersive, scenario-based simulations in enhancing decision-making under pressure.

For more information, visit Inveris.com.