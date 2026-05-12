Holding the line between command and the street

Editor’s note: This essay is part of “Stories from the Street,” a Police1 series featuring first-person reflections from officers across the country. These essays are about the lived experiences and moments that changed how officers think, lead and serve. If you have a story to share, we’d love to hear from you. Submit your story here.

By Sergeant J.C. Franklin

The radio never thanks you.

It cuts through the silence with someone else’s problem — another call waiting, another moment that requires an answer. For patrol sergeants, that radio is more than dispatch traffic. It is a constant reminder of the pull in every direction — responsibility, expectation and the people who rely on you each shift.

Sergeants stand in one of the most demanding positions in law enforcement. They wear three stripes, but those stripes rarely pull in the same direction — down to the officers who trust them, up to the command staff who evaluate them and inward to the part that simply wants to do the job right.

It is the reality of standing in the middle of the line.

Living between two worlds

To patrol officers, the sergeant is command. To command staff, the sergeant is patrol.

That space in between can be isolating. Sergeants translate expectations from above while understanding the realities of the street below. They carry authority, but they also carry perspective.

From an administrative viewpoint, performance is often measured in numbers — activity, response times, coverage, output. Those metrics matter. But they rarely tell the whole story.

A supervisor might walk past the patrol room and hear laughter — officers joking after a long shift. From the outside, it can look like wasted time. But the sergeant standing there knows better. That laughter might follow a call involving a dead child. It might be the release after a volatile domestic. It might be the only way an officer resets before the next call.

To some, it looks like downtime. To those who live it, it is survival. That is something command staff must actively work to remember.

Most have worked patrol. Most have lived those moments. But time and distance can dull that perspective. The job today is not the same as it was years ago—expectations are different, scrutiny is higher and the pace rarely slows. Effective leaders at every level make a conscious effort to remember what the job felt like when they were the ones answering the radio. They also recognize that wellness is not just a program — it is a practice.

Many agencies have made real progress in supporting officer wellness. But those efforts can fall short when the expectation remains that officers should clear a call and immediately move on to the next without pause. Sometimes the most productive thing an officer can do is come back to the patrol room. Ten minutes around a desk. A cup of bad coffee. A conversation with the team. That time is not wasted. It is how officers reset. It is how they decompress. And it is often what allows them to go back out and do the job well.

Sergeants understand that. And the best command staff do too.

The weight of supervision

Long before promotion, the job has already taken its share. Years of night shifts while the rest of the world sleeps. Missed holidays, shortened birthdays and family moments watched later through photos on a phone between calls.

Families adapt, even when they never chose the profession. They learn that schedules shift, sleep comes in pieces, and time together is never guaranteed. Yet officers keep showing up. Because at some point, the job stopped being just work — it became part of who they are.

Promotion doesn’t remove that weight — it reshapes it. Sergeants balance reports, evaluations, training requirements and administrative demands that never seem to slow down. At the same time, they are expected to remain present for their officers. And that is where the tension lives.

New officers don’t need another policy explanation. They need guidance, presence and someone who will stand with them when the job gets difficult. But every added responsibility pulls time away from that role. The officers who need leadership the most often get whatever time is left.

A quiet conversation

It doesn’t always happen during a major call. Sometimes it happens in the quiet moments.

After a shift not long ago, one of my officers lingered in the parking lot. He wasn’t in a hurry to leave, which in this job usually means something isn’t right. We talked.

At first, it was surface-level — complaints about calls and frustration with the system — the usual things every officer carries. But as the conversation went on, it became clear it was more than that. He was tired. Not just physically, but mentally. Questioning whether the job was worth it. Wondering if it was time to walk away. So I listened. No lecture. No quick fix. Just listening.

We talked through what he was feeling — the frustration, the doubt, the weight that builds over time. And somewhere in that conversation, the edge started to come off. He didn’t need all the answers. He just needed to know someone saw him. That someone understood. That he wasn’t carrying it alone. Before he left, nothing about the job had changed. But his perspective had. And sometimes, that is enough.

That moment isn’t unique. It plays out in parking lots, patrol rooms and quiet corners of departments everywhere. Sergeants across the profession do it every day — often without recognition. It is one of the most important parts of the job.

Leadership under pressure

Supervisors face pressure from both directions.On the street, decisions must be made quickly, often with incomplete information. Later, those same decisions may be reviewed in calm environments, where time and hindsight create a different perspective. Every call can be second-guessed. Every choice can be replayed. That scrutiny is part of the role.

So is communication — answering questions, relaying expectations and ensuring information moves both ways. But communication only works when it is supported on both ends. When it breaks down, the gap between leadership and the street widens — and the sergeant is the one standing in it.

When effort meets reality

Few things test morale more than seeing hard work fade in a courtroom. An arrest that took hours — effort, risk, paperwork — can end in reduced charges or a plea deal. Victims feel let down. Officers feel frustrated. And again, the sergeant stands in the middle — between effort and outcome, between expectation and reality.

That reality is not shaped by one factor alone. Political priorities shift. Legislation changes. Policies evolve based on forces far outside the control of the officers doing the work.

Those decisions can make the job harder at every level — patrol, supervision and command staff alike. They can create gaps between what officers believe should happen and what actually does. That frustration is real. It is also unavoidable. And that is where perspective matters.

What I tell my officers — and what every sergeant should remind their people — is this: Do your job, and do it to the best of your ability. Handle the call. Build the case. Do everything you can for the victim. Once that work is done and the case moves forward, it no longer belongs to you. It moves to the next step in a system none of us fully control. Be at peace with that. Because carrying frustration over outcomes you cannot change will wear you down faster than the job itself. Focus on what you can control.

Holding the line

There is a truth many career officers eventually accept: They cannot imagine doing anything else. So they stay. They answer the radio. They lead their teams. They stand between two worlds and make it work.

Patrol sergeants translate two different languages every shift — orders coming down and reality going up. They absorb pressure from both directions so their officers can focus on the job. There are few awards for this role. Little recognition for the supervisors who quietly keep everything moving. But the strength of a department is not built only by policy or rank. It is held together by the people willing to stand in the middle.

The sergeant who lets officers laugh a little longer because he knows what they just handled. The supervisor checking on someone after a difficult call. The leader who listens when no one else does. That is where the line truly holds.

And when the shift finally ends, one rule matters more than anything else: Do the job right. Take care of your people. Fight all the evil that tortures our communities.

And when the shift is over — go home safe. Every single time.

Author’s note: This article reflects the reality of serving as a patrol sergeant in modern policing. Those in the middle of the chain of command carry the weight of both leadership expectations and the realities of the street. It is a role defined by responsibility, pressure and quiet moments that often go unseen. This piece is dedicated to the supervisors who show up every day, stand in that space, and take care of their people.

About the author

Sergeant J.C. Franklin began his law enforcement career after attending the police academy in August 2010. He went on to serve with the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office in Ouray, Colorado until 2014. That same year, he joined the Montrose Police Department, where he continues to serve today. Throughout his career, Sergeant Franklin has taken on a variety of specialized roles, including Taser Instructor, Driving Instructor, and breacher on the SWAT team. In April 2020, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant, a role in which he takes great pride in leading and supporting his team. Sergeant Franklin has completed numerous leadership courses over the years, strengthening his commitment to professional growth and effective leadership. He is dedicated to fostering a positive, supportive environment within his department while continuing to serve his community with integrity and professionalism.