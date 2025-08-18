Driving innovation: Modern mobility in public safety (white paper)

Content provided by Samsung and Havis

Police leaders today face a challenging mandate: Do more with less. Despite tight or declining budgets, departments are expected to increase transparency, speed response times and adapt to evolving threats while prioritizing officer and community safety.

To meet this challenge, police departments across the U.S. are turning to a new generation of mobile and in-car technologies that safely and cost-effectively provide officers with advanced computing capabilities in the field. This includes the Chicago Police Department, which recently partnered with Samsung and Havis to reimagine the mobile computing experience for its more than 10,000 sworn officers.

The Chicago Police Department partnered with Samsung and Havis to reimagine the mobile computing experience for its more than 10,000 sworn officers.

This white paper from Samsung and Havis provides insights into how departments like Chicago Police use mobile and in-car technologies to enhance operational efficiency, officer safety and community engagement.

Readers will learn:



How Chicago Police Department has streamlined its IT operations while better supporting the connectivity and information needs of officers on the go.

Strategies to reliably replace MDTs, laptops, cameras, recorders and other equipment with a single mobile device using Samsung DeX and Havis vehicle docking and mounting solutions.

The IT and security implications of a mobile-first computing approach powered by Samsung DeX and Samsung Knox, including how to streamline device provisioning and maintenance for a lower total cost of ownership.

