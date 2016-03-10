Pa. police receive grant to address aggressive driving

The Sentinel

CARLISLE, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police said it will increase enforcement patrols to address aggressive driving violations as part of a grant-funded initiative.

The effort will take place between March 21 and May 1. Police said the focus of the six-week enforcement wave will be on traffic laws relating to speeding, keeping right/passing left, work zone safety and any other aggressive driving actions.

Police noted that enforcement of the seat belt law will also be a focus of the initiative.

Police said this keeps with their mission of keeping township roads safe, and it maintains two officers dedicated solely to traffic safety.

Copyright 2016 The Sentinel