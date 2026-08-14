Book excerpt: ‘She Wears The Badge: A Woman’s Guide to Empowerment’

The following is excerpted from “She Wears the Badge: A Woman’s Guide to Empowerment” by Jean Kanokogi, Ph.D. and Anastasia (Stacy) Pytal, PsyD, ABPP. Order your copy on Amazon.

A note from the authors: When a woman pins on the badge, she steps into a profession that demands courage, composure and rapid decision-making. She also enters a world where she may face bias, cultural expectations and the constant pressure to prove herself. Between us, we’ve served on the street, led investigations, worked at Ground Zero, treated officers after critical incidents and spoken at international policing conferences. Women officers need more than motivation — they need skills, tools and community. That’s why we wrote “She Wears the Badge: A Woman’s Guide to Empowerment” — a practical, story-driven field guide designed to help women in law enforcement build resilience, lead authentically and remember they’re never alone.

Real-life stories: Responding to and overcoming gender bias

The “secretary” assumption

Detective Lisa had been on the job for five years when she walked into an interrogation room to interview a suspect. The officer on duty immediately turned to her male partner and asked, “Is this your stenographer?” Lisa didn’t miss a beat. She confidently sat down, introduced herself and proceeded to lead the interrogation, breaking down the suspect’s alibi with precision. After the confession, the same officer sheepishly apologized. Lis didn’t need an apology — she needed the respect she had just earned. This was her win/win. You will have yours too!

In a study by Moss-Racusin et al. (2012), it was found that gender bias is still rampant in professional contexts where women are considered to be less capable than their male counterparts, even if they have the same qualifications.

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The fight for gear equality

Women have faced challenges over the years regarding uniforms and duty gear. Unlike their male counterparts, many women’s dress pants do not have belt loops that can support a holster, a radio, or a baton. Tactical vests are also not very accommodating for women, resulting in women officers being either uncomfortable or unable to move freely.

Example: Officer Maria found herself in a dangerous situation when she had to adjust her ill-fitting vest while chasing a suspect. She later took it upon herself to advocate for better gear, lobbying her department to acquire equipment that was more suited to women’s bodies and sizes. If it’s not working for you, know that there are others in the same predicament. Please step up; you will not be alone.

The National Institute of Justice, in its 2021 study, noted that gender-inclusive equipment is essential in law enforcement, as ill-fitting gear can cause injuries and reduce productivity.

Bathroom break battles

Men do not realize how difficult it is for women to go to the bathroom with all our gear on. It’s a tactical nightmare for us to simply go potty. The struggle to remove a duty belt in a cramped stall, secure your firearm and be sure there is time to reassemble everything is real.

Example: Officer Jenna realized that this problem would never be solved unless it was addressed. She suggested that her department offer larger stalls in the female restrooms. It was an easy fix. Out in the field, it’s a whole other story and careful balance — literally.

Body armor challenges are real

Body armor is a part of personal protective equipment used by law enforcement officers to protect against ballistic threats and other forms of physical assault. However, many female officers have numerous problems with the body armor typically issued to them because it is designed for male bodies. This results in discomfort, danger, and even health issues (Lincoln University, 2023). Although the situation has improved, there is still much to be done for women officers to get the protective equipment they need that fits well and works as it should.

Conventional body armor is based on the male body shape, which raises several issues for female officers.

Improper fit: There are many police vest sizes; however, they often lack cutouts to accommodate the curves of a woman’s body. Poorly fitted armor can have gaps, pressure points, and a restricted range of motion. The vest can fit poorly, rise, shift out of place, or be too tight in certain areas of the body, thus exposing female officers to unnecessary dangers (ResearchGate, 2021).

Discomfort and health issues: Research has linked ill- fitting vests to skin breakdown, breathing difficulties, and breast pain due to compression. A recent study found that female officers raise concerns about the body armor they use because it is not designed to fit their bodies (Lincoln University, 2023).

Safety risks: Poorly designed armor can have very weak points. It has been established that if body armor is ill-fitting, bullets can deflect in ways that are not necessarily normal, which puts the female officer in danger (Washington Times, 2024).

Over the past few years, departments have recognized the need to enhance the body armor worn by female officers. Many studies have been conducted to design armor that fits the female frame, including the curve and the bust, to enhance the protection and mobility of the vest (SAGE Journals, 2024). Nevertheless, to date, many female officers have complained about ill-fitting body shields. More than 60 percent of female law enforcement personnel have never received properly fitted armor, which raises concerns about safety and efficiency in the field (CJTTEC, 2023).

This problem of ill-fitting body armor still affects female officers in the United States, but the situation is improving. Some have fought for better equipment, and more people are becoming aware of the problem. We can continue to exchange notes and report cases so that we can demand better equipment that will enable us to perform our dutie efficiently as police officers.

To address these issues, it is necessary to:

1. Raise awareness: This is because women’s own experiences should be used to show the prevalence of ill-fitting body armor among female officers.

2. Demand proper equipment: Police departments must be pressured to supply women with body shields to keep them safe in the line of duty while maintaining their comfort and protection.

3. Support research and development: Further work is needed to design body armor that is suitable for the physical structure and working postures of female officers.

For these initiatives to be effective, everyone needs to work together and support them, so that in the future, all officers can be protected by gear that fits properly and can be worn comfortably during their work.

Dr. Jean’s Reflection: How to manage ill-fitting armor

When I was a new special agent, I was given standard body armor that was not made for a woman’s body. The vest was tight across my chest, causing considerable discomfort; it moved when I was engaged in physical activity. There was a particular long foot chase where the vest not only inhibited my movement but also caused a lot of pain due to rubbing.

One of my first issued ‘“female” vests had pointed breasts and looked like Madonna’s bustier that warranted tassels. It was ridiculous to fathom wearing that under my outer shirt. As a result, I decided to seek a solution and consulted with my colleagues to explore alternatives. Eventually, I bought a custom-fitted vest. It was a significant difference, as it not only increased my comfort but also my efficiency and confidence throughout the duty. This experience has once again made me realize the importance of requesting the right size gear. I never felt the urge to Vogue on duty again.

Additional practical tools: Field-tested strategies for every shift

Resilience in the moment: The 3-step reset

Stress is inevitable; composure is trainable. Try this:



Pause – Stop for 5 seconds and plant your feet. Breathe – Two slow inhales, one long exhale. Name it – “This is adrenaline” or “This is frustration.”

Why it works: Naming the stressor re-engages logic and steadies your response.

Authenticity as protective gear

Authenticity is armor. Aligning actions with your core values builds credibility and protects against burnout.

Action step: Write your top three values. Before key decisions, ask, “Does this honor who I am?”

Boundaries that save careers

Overcommitment is a silent career killer.

Action step: Before saying yes, ask, “Will this compromise my health or family?” Boundaries are professionalism in motion.

Call to action: You belong here

The stories and strategies in “She Wears the Badge” are reminders that no woman officer walks this road alone. Every challenge you face has been faced — and conquered — by another woman in the profession. You’re not just wearing a badge. You’re wearing the legacy of every woman who refused to quit, who fought for fairness, who redefined what strength looks like. She “Wears the Badge: A Woman’s Guide to Empowerment” is your field companion—a source of validation, strength, and proven tools for every stage of your career.