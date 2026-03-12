Where are the women in policing? What the data reveal

By Tanya Meisenholder, Ph.D., and Inspector Val Gates

In our first article, 30x30 explained: Myths, facts and public safety realities, we clarified what the 30x30 Initiative is and is not. This article examines the data. Understanding where women officers serve across agencies, ranks and systems is essential for workforce planning, retention and leadership development. Data also helps identify barriers that may exist from hiring through retirement.

What the U.S. data show

Women remain underrepresented in sworn positions across federal, state and local levels. According to Bureau of Justice Statistics data, the share of women among full-time sworn officers in local police departments increased from 8% in 1987 to 12% by 2007. [1] By 2020, about 14% of full-time sworn officers and 11% of first-line supervisors were women. [2] When sheriff’s offices and primary state police are included, 13% of full-time sworn officers were women. [3] That represents progress, but the pace of change remains slow.

Looking at agencies rather than individual officers reveals something more striking. In 2020, 40% of general-purpose law enforcement agencies employed no female full-time sworn officers. That figure has improved since 1997, when 62% of agencies had no women officers. [3] Still, four in ten agencies employ no women officers.

Agency size plays a role. In 2020, 18 local police departments employed at least 2,000 full-time sworn officers. Among these agencies, 29% of their full-time sworn officers were women. [4] At the other end of the spectrum, 74% of local police departments and 54% of sheriffs’ offices have fewer than 25 full-time sworn personnel. [5] In very small agencies, representation can hinge on a single hire or departure.

Variation also exists across other U.S. policing systems. In primary state police agencies, women comprise 7% of sworn officers. [6] In federal law enforcement, women make up 15% of full-time sworn personnel. [7] Campus police departments show somewhat higher representation, with women comprising about 18% of sworn officers. [8]

Representation narrows further at higher ranks. Nationally, women account for 3% of local police chiefs and 1% of sheriffs. [9] The gap between entry-level representation and executive leadership suggests that recruitment alone does not determine long-term outcomes.

The pipeline tells a related story. In 2022, 20% of academy recruits were women — a 33% increase from 2015 when 15% of academy recruits were women. [10] That matters for future workforce composition.

Definitions also matter. Headcount versus full-time equivalent, sworn versus civilian status and even how rank is categorized can influence how representation is measured and compared.

It’s not just about recruiting women into the profession. It’s about examining the full career lifecycle and ensuring conditions that allow qualified officers to enter, develop and advance.

What other countries suggest

International comparisons require caution. Policing structures, entry pathways and workforce definitions differ across countries, but they can still offer useful perspective.

In Canada, women represented about 23% of sworn police officers nationally in 2023, equating to roughly 16,500 women serving in municipal, provincial and federal roles. [11]

National workforce reporting provides valuable baseline data. Statistics Canada reports sworn officers by gender and rank categories, including commissioned and non-commissioned officers. However, national reporting does not consistently provide detailed breakdowns by specific leadership roles such as chief or deputy chief, nor does it routinely capture representation across specialized investigative units compared to frontline assignments. Overall percentages tell us how many women serve. They do not fully reveal where representation narrows within organizational structures.

New Zealand reports roughly 26% women constables. [12] In Australia, about 29% of police officers are women. [13] In England and Wales, women account for just over 36% of officers. [14]

Country context matters. But higher levels of representation demonstrate that different outcomes are possible.

Why the numbers matter

Representation is not simply a workforce statistic. It affects how agencies operate.

The 30x30 name reflects research on representative bureaucracy and critical mass. Studies suggest that as representation approaches roughly 30%, participation shifts from symbolic to normalized within organizational culture. Thirty percent is not a quota. It is an aspirational benchmark informed by research and practical experience.

Research on representative bureaucracy finds that who public institutions employ can influence organizational performance, particularly in professions built on discretion and public trust. [15] Critical mass research similarly finds that when underrepresented groups reach a meaningful threshold, their presence becomes normalized rather than symbolic within organizational culture. [16]

At a time when agencies face recruitment shortages and retention pressures, drawing from the full talent pool is a matter of operational readiness.

What 30x30 and 30Forward see across agencies

There is no single explanation for the numbers, but patterns repeat across country contexts. When agencies examine their recruiting and retention data closely, several themes appear consistently:



Recruitment framing shapes who applies. Policing is often presented primarily as physical or tactical work. In practice, much of the job requires communication, judgment, investigation, problem-solving and victim response. When recruitment messaging reflects only part of the role, the applicant pool narrows. Recruitment materials must accurately represent the full scope of modern policing.

Policing is often presented primarily as physical or tactical work. In practice, much of the job requires communication, judgment, investigation, problem-solving and victim response. When recruitment messaging reflects only part of the role, the applicant pool narrows. Recruitment materials must accurately represent the full scope of modern policing. Selection processes shape who makes it through. Standards matter. Structure matters just as much. Testing design, sequencing, timelines and clarity of expectations influence who advances. Assessments should be job-relevant, transparent and aligned with current operational realities.

Standards matter. Structure matters just as much. Testing design, sequencing, timelines and clarity of expectations influence who advances. Assessments should be job-relevant, transparent and aligned with current operational realities. The first few years determine who stays. The first two to five years are critical. Field training quality, supervision, assignment access and workplace culture shape long-term retention. How agencies prevent and respond to discrimination and sexual harassment is not peripheral, it is central to workforce sustainability.

The first two to five years are critical. Field training quality, supervision, assignment access and workplace culture shape long-term retention. How agencies prevent and respond to discrimination and sexual harassment is not peripheral, it is central to workforce sustainability. Career sustainability influences representation over time. Scheduling predictability, caregiver supports, assignment access and clear return-to-duty pathways shape mid-career retention. When systems are rigid or informal, attrition rises.

Scheduling predictability, caregiver supports, assignment access and clear return-to-duty pathways shape mid-career retention. When systems are rigid or informal, attrition rises. Promotion pathways shape leadership outcomes. Leadership representation is the cumulative result of earlier opportunity. Early access to high-visibility assignments, mentorship and sponsorship determines who is positioned to compete later. Agencies must examine how opportunity is structured, not only who ultimately promotes.

Leadership representation is the cumulative result of earlier opportunity. Early access to high-visibility assignments, mentorship and sponsorship determines who is positioned to compete later. Agencies must examine how opportunity is structured, not only who ultimately promotes. Data collection shapes what agencies understand. Many agencies focus on overall percentages rather than the transitions that produce them. Without examining where candidates exit — during hiring, academy training, early service, assignment selection or promotion — leadership cannot identify the operational points that require attention. Agencies must analyze process data, not just end results.

The next step

The goal is to understand what the numbers reveal. Who is applying and how do recruitment processes impact that data? Where are different types of applicants exiting the process? Are standards and assessments job-relevant and accurately applied? When are officers leaving and is their departure preventable? Where do promotion pathways narrow, and are they fair? When agencies examine those questions, the issue shifts from a shortage of interest to a question of organizational design.

More than a century after women first entered patrol roles, the data show progress, but it remains uneven and often fragile A modernized workplace recognizes that this is not simply about hiring more officers. It is about building systems that allow qualified talent to enter, develop, and lead.

About the authors

Tanya Meisenholder, Ph.D., is the Director of Police Research at NYU School of Law’s Policing Project and leads the 30×30 Initiative, a national effort focused on strengthening recruitment, retention, and leadership in policing. Before joining NYU, she served in senior leadership roles with the New York City Police Department. Her work bridges applied research and practice, helping agencies strengthen organizational health and culture.

Val Gates is an Inspector with the Barrie Police Service and co-founder of the 30Forward Initiative, Canada’s adaptation of the 30x30 movement. With over 28 years of experience in policing: including leadership in major crime, intimate partner violence, sexual violence, and crimes against children, she works at the intersection of frontline practice and national reform. She co-authored Canada’s National Framework for Trauma-Informed Response in Policing (2024) and the Canadian Framework for Collaborative Police Response on Sexual Violence.