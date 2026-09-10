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September 11, 2001

NYC 9/11 ceremony adds moment of silence for those lost to related illnesses

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is adding a permanent seventh moment of silence to honor first responders, recovery workers and survivors who died from 9/11-related illnesses

September 10, 2026 09:50 AM • 
Bill Carey
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National September 11 Memorial & Museum/Facebook

NEW YORK — The 9/11 Memorial & Museum will add a seventh moment of silence to its annual Sept. 11 commemoration to honor those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses.

For the past 24 years, the ceremony has included six moments of silence marking when the World Trade Center towers were struck and fell, as well as the attacks on the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.

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The new moment will recognize first responders, recovery workers and Lower Manhattan residents who later died from illnesses linked to 9/11 exposure.

“The 9/11 attacks caused devastation that extended far beyond that single day. In the aftermath, the heroism and spirit of our city and nation inspired the world — but over the years, tens of thousands of first responders, construction workers, volunteers, and survivors have become ill and tragically, many have died,” 9/11 Memorial & Museum Chairman Michael R. Bloomberg said. “As we mark the 25th anniversary, adding this moment of silence ensures that we never forget every life lost on that day and in the years since.”

Currently, the annual 9/11 commemoration includes six moments of silence:

  • 8:46 AM - Observance of time hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower
  • 9:03 AM - Observance of time hijacked Flight 175 struck the South Tower
  • 9:37 AM - Observance of time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon
  • 9:59 AM - Observance of time of the fall of the South Tower
  • 10:03 AM - Observance of time hijacked Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
  • 10:28 AM - Observance of time of the fall of the North Tower

The seventh moment of silence will be observed after the reading of the names and will become a permanent part of the annual 9/11 ceremony.

“As the Chief Medical Officer of the FDNY, I saw firsthand the devastating toll of 9/11 on first responders and survivors. These heroes spent the days and months after 9/11 doing critical search, rescue, and recovery work that exposed them to a toxic chemical mix. We’ve lost far too many to cancer, respiratory issues, and other 9/11-related illnesses,” Dr. Kerry Kelly, former FDNY Chief Medical Officer and 9/11 Memorial & Museum Trustee said. “Today, thousands continue to struggle with 9/11 related illnesses and the number of responders and survivors developing severe 9/11 related illnesses continues to grow. This new moment of silence is a fitting tribute to these heroes whose sacrifice, dedication, and commitment to public service will never be forgotten.”

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Bill Carey
Bill Carey
Bill Carey is the associate editor for FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. A former Maryland volunteer firefighter, sergeant, and lieutenant, Bill has written for several fire service publications and platforms. His work on firefighter behavioral health garnered a 2014 Neal Award nomination. His ongoing research and writings about line-of-duty death data is frequently cited in articles, presentations, and trainings. Have a news tip? He can be reached at news@lexipol.com.