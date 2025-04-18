On-demand webinar: Public safety in 2025: Key trends to prepare your agency for the future

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

The public safety landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Agencies that embrace innovation, address emerging challenges and adapt to critical trends will lead the way in 2025.

Join Mark43 and a panel of law enforcement professionals for an exclusive discussion of 2025’s top public safety trends. This session delves into the transformative forces shaping the future of public safety, including:



Discover how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing public safety operations and decision-making. Fortifying cybersecurity: Learn strategies to protect critical systems and sensitive data against evolving cyber threats.



Learn strategies to protect critical systems and sensitive data against evolving cyber threats. Maximizing the impact of data: Explore how leveraging data can enhance transparency, build accountability, and improve community outcomes.

Drawing from real-world success stories, this webinar equips you with practical strategies, actionable insights and expert perspective to position your agency for success in 2025 and beyond.

Don’t miss this must-attend conversation to ensure your agency is ready to lead in 2025.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“This was really riveting.”

“The conversations between the presenters and the info provided was outstanding!”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Ashish “Yosh” Kakkad, Rich Slavin, Kent Augustine, Kevin Fray



Ashish “Yosh” Kakkad is the Chief Information Officer for the San Diego County Sherriff’s Office. Ashish joined the department in 2002 and was appointed as the CTO for the department by Sheriff Bill Gore in 2013. In his capacity as the CIO, he is responsible for managing the department’s technology budget and contracts, as well as ensuring the technology roadmap aligns with the department’s strategic goals. Ashish also oversees the department’s wireless services, which is responsible for providing mission-critical voice communication to 116+ local, state, and federal agencies in San Diego and Imperial counties and over 20,000 active radios on the system. Throughout his career, Ashish has led a tremendous effort on numerous large and complex projects that were hugely beneficial for the county and the sheriff’s department. Before being appointed as the CTO, he was responsible for the regional data-sharing platform, actively utilized by over 70 local, state, and federal agencies in the county with over 12,000 active users. Ashish is a first-generation Indian immigrant. He is married with three incredible kids (a stepson, a daughter, and a son) that keep him on his toes. He is a US Air Force veteran and holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and MBA in IT Management.

Rich Slavin serves as Assistant Chief of the Uniformed Services Bureau for the Scottsdale, Arizona police department. He leads four patrol districts, the special operations division, training section and the detention facility. These groups provide all police services to the city of Scottsdale, including patrol emergency response, crime prevention operations, traffic and DUI enforcement, street crimes investigations, collision reconstruction, K9 and mounted services, police academy and in-service training and detention operations. Rich holds a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from Grand Canyon University and master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Northern Arizona University. He is a graduate of the Arizona Leadership Program, FBI-LEEDA Command Leadership Training, The US State Department WMD Tactical Commander Management and Leadership Training, Scottsdale Leadership Class XXXI, and the FBI National Academy Class 274. Rich is a United States Air Force veteran and has twenty-three years of service with the Scottsdale police department. He has served for fourteen years on the Special Assignments Unit (SWAT) as an operator, team leader and team commander.

Kent Augustine has over three decades of experience as a leader in both private and public organizations. The bulk of Kent’s career was running a software development firm in California. This firm built, maintained and hosted mission critical enterprise applications and data systems for clients from startups to multinational Fortune 100 companies. Kent moved to New Mexico in 2015 and started work in state government at the Department of Health. Kent became the CIO of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety in 2020. Kent has significant expertise in complex data integration initiatives. Kent has a reputation as a motivator, seasoned customer-oriented leader and technology innovator. A passionate supporter of law enforcement, Kent is dedicated to advancing public safety in New Mexico through innovative initiatives. Kent takes an entrepreneur, mission-oriented approach to solving public sector problems.

Kevin Fray is the Field CTO and Vice President of Solutions at Mark43, a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions for public safety agencies. He has over 15 years of experience in delivering innovative SaaS solutions to the govtech sector, with expertise in digital transformation, customer success, and leadership. He has also worked for consulting powerhouse Deloitte and served in the US Navy. Mr. Fray received a Master of Science in Engineering Management from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the United States Naval Academy. As a player-coach, he builds and leads high-performing, cross-functional solution teams that partner with clients to understand their needs, challenges and goals, and design and implement tailored solutions that drive value and impact. He also serves as a technical evangelist (pre-sales) and thought leader, sharing his insights and best practices on public safety technology, data and analytics. He is passionate about empowering public safety professionals with the tools and capabilities they need to protect and serve their communities.