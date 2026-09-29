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Ex-Colo. deputy accused of shooting police cruisers, firing shots at sheriff’s office HQ

The ex-deputy had called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and made threatening comments; he then shot at Broomfield PD cruisers before driving to the sheriff’s headquarters and firing a rifle at the entrance

September 29, 2026 12:22 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Boulder County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after shooting at cruisers and at the sheriff’s headquarters building, CBS Colorado reported.

Tyler Reilly, who had previously worked at both the jail and patrol divisions of the sheriff’s office, was arrested after he allegedly made threats to sheriff’s office facilities over the phone on Sept. 28. He then traveled to the Broomfield Police Department, where he shot at several cruisers.

About six cruisers were damaged in the incident, the Broomfield PD stated to CBS Colorado.

Reilly then traveled to the sheriff’s office headquarters where he used a rifle to fire multiple shots at the entry of the building, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

“This could have ended up being an officer-involved shooting, where people who knew this individual had to take his life because he was using a high-powered rifle in front of our facility, shooting into a building that is always occupied 24/7, and I think some tactics and some communication, and having a tactical advantage on him, put him at a disadvantage in a way that we could get him to put the gun down and surrender to the deputies that were on scene,” Sheriff Curtis Johnson stated.

No one was injured at either of the locations targeted by Reilly, CBS Colorado reported. However, Reilly allegedly attacked and injured a deputy at the Boulder County Jail after he was taken into custody.

Reilly had worked at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office from 2012 to 2024, when he resigned “in lieu of termination for a cause.” Reilly had worked in the jail until 2023 when he became a patrol deputy, according to CBS Colorado.

Reilly faces charges in connection with both incidents, including attempted first-degree burglary, felony menacing with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief of $100,000 to $1 million for the Broomfield PD cruisers. He also faces a second-degree assault on a peace officer charge stemming from the jail incident.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com