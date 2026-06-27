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Man convicted of firing more than 20 gunshots at Calif. deputies in 6-hour standoff

Over six hours, the man fired his gun no less than 24 times; one gunshot struck a cruiser where deputies were taking cover, and one struck an armored vehicle where a deputy was seated

June 27, 2026 08:00 AM
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Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A jury convicted a man who reportedly fired more than 20 gunshots at Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies during a 2023 standoff that went on for six hours at the defendant’s Rio Linda apartment.

On Thursday, Daniel Joseph Murphy, 48, was found guilty on three counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, along with negligent discharge of a firearm, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.

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The charges of assault with a firearm included enhancements for a using a gun in the crime. Prosecutors said the jury’s conviction included aggravating factors for crimes that involved great violence, great bodily harm, a threat of great bodily harm and violence with a serious danger to society.

The incident began about 10 p.m. March 29, 2023 , at Murphy’s apartment in a complex on 34th Street in Rio Linda. Prosecutors said a resident at the apartment complex called 911 to report gunshots coming from his neighbor’s apartment.

Sheriff’s officials said the 911 caller told dispatchers “they heard a big blast and found a bullet in their closet.”

Prosecutors said deputies arrived at the apartment complex and heard more gunshots coming from Murphy’s home. The deputies called for additional sheriff’s personnel to respond to the shooting. The sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail arrived at the apartment complex and used its armored vehicles known as a BearCat and a Rook to evacuate nearby residents.

A sheriff’s crisis negotiation team also was called to the apartment complex. Prosecutors said Murphy ignored sheriff’s officials’ demands to come out and surrender, and instead fired his gun at deputies through a window and a wall.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and negotiators learned a woman was inside the apartment with Murphy, and they evacuated her to safety during the standoff.

Over six hours, Murphy fired his gun no less than 24 times, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said one gunshot struck a patrol vehicle where deputies were taking cover, and another gunshot struck an armored vehicle where a deputy was seated.

Sheriff’s officials launched tear gas canisters into Murphy’s apartment before he came out and was subdued by a sheriff’s K9, according to the DA’s Office.

Prosecutors said investigators searched Murphy’s apartment and found two handguns, a shotgun and more than 60 spent shell casings.

Sheriff’s officials said Murphy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite before he was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail . Prosecutors said deputies never returned fire, and no neighbors or deputies were injured.

On Monday, Murphy was being held at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27 in Sacramento Superior Court.

Prosecutors said Murphy faces a maximum sentence of 44 years and eight months in prison.

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