REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Border Patrol

Fla. governor, cabinet approves $40M in reimbursements for local agencies supporting ICE

Gov. Ron DeSantis granted the funds to cover a rapid buildup of equipment and detention capacity as part of the state’s participation in federal immigration enforcement operations

February 25, 2026 12:56 PM
US-NEWS-FLA-IMMIGRATION-ENFORCEMENT-SPENDING-MI

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters during a news conference on the airplane runway of Alligator Alcatraz in Ochopee, Florida, on July 25, 2025. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

Al Diaz/TNS

By Garrett Shanley
Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved roughly $40 million to reimburse local law enforcement agencies — primarily in rural counties — for a rapid buildup of equipment and detention capacity as part of the state’s escalating immigration crackdown.

The total marked a sharp, last-minute reduction from the $53 million spending plan that had appeared on the Cabinet’s agenda ahead of the meeting. State officials did not immediately explain why the overall amount was scaled back.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

The Florida Cabinet — which includes Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson — voted as the State Board of Immigration Enforcement to approve grant applications from 18 agencies across 16 counties.

Anthony Coker, the board’s executive director, told Cabinet members that one of the largest requests — from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office — had been revised. The agency’s original $23.6 million proposal was modified “to include two years of equipment” at a reduced cost of about $9.9 million, Coker said.

According to an updated list of the approved reimbursements provided to the Herald/Times by the governor’s office, the Lee County requests approved by the state board included a $4.3 million, two-year contract for body cameras equipped with artificial intelligence translation technology.

The itemized list of reimbursements offers one of the clearest looks yet at how local law enforcement agencies are expanding their immigration enforcement operations as part of DeSantis’ push to align Florida with the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Equipment expenses made up about $27.8 million, or over half, of the $46 million reimbursements newly approved by the Cabinet.

Some of the most expensive equipment requests came from Lee County, though their status remains uncertain. According to the agenda, the county sought $2.1 million from the state to cover the purchase of 1,200 Angel Armor vests at $1,806.25 each.

In its application, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies “often operate in high-risk environments, including detention facilities and joint federal–local operations, where mobility, comfort, and sustained protection are critical.” Properly fitted body armor, the agency wrote, allows for a full range of motion and reduces fatigue during long shifts, enabling officers to remain alert while conducting screenings, interviews or transporting detainees.

Other sizable requests included $3.78 million from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for radios and dispatch consoles, and $182,500 from the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners for a “new generation body scanner” that “would provide a faster scan time, can detect elevated body temperatures, and provides a high-resolution X-ray image with no distortion.”

“This upgrade is critical for detecting weapons, cellphones, and contraband that’s hidden under clothing and inside the body of ICE detainees,” Osceola County wrote in its reimbursement application. The county also requested a nearly $60,000 reimbursement for ballistic vehicle panels.

The board’s agenda also included a $1.4 million carveout to award bonuses to about 950 law enforcement and correctional officers who assist with detention efforts.

Of the $40 million approved Tuesday, roughly $14 million will fund new grant awards, Coker said. The remaining $26 million will go to agencies seeking amendments to previously approved requests, many asking for additional funds.

The reimbursements are part of a broader $250 million pool set aside by the Florida Legislature and championed by DeSantis to support local participation in immigration enforcement. The state has already approved tens of millions of dollars in earlier rounds.

Agencies have sought reimbursement for a wide array of tools and programs, including body cameras, license plate readers, surveillance towers, specialized software, training under the federal 287(g) program — which authorizes local officers to perform certain immigration enforcement functions — and jail bed space for immigrants awaiting federal processing.

Trending
Sergeant Grant Candies (11).png
Officer Down
Suspect who fatally shot Mo. deputy during traffic stop kills second deputy in shootout
The man went on the run after killing a Christian County deputy; when he was located by law enforcement, he opened fire, killing another deputy and igniting the shootout that led to his own death
February 24, 2026 10:22 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-25 105226.png
Traffic Safety
BWC: N.Y. State Police trooper struck after driver blows through stop sign
Trooper Bailey Martin was outside her cruiser when an SUV attempted to make a right turn at high speed; the driver missed the turn and crashed into Martin and her cruiser
February 25, 2026 11:24 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-23 153201.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
‘Our officer’s a hero': Off-duty Texas officer fatally shoots gunman in barbershop
A man armed with a gun entered a barbershop and began shooting at customers and employees; he was fatally shot by an off-duty Austin Police officer
February 23, 2026 04:11 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-BOISE-WOMAN-ARRESTED-ATTACK-ON-1-ID.jpg
Arrests and Sentencing
Woman arrested for crashing stolen ambulance into building housing DHS office
Meridian police say the woman faces federal charges for the attempted destruction of a federal property by fire
February 24, 2026 12:08 PM

©2026 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
image (7).jpg
In-Car Camera Systems
Lakeshire Police Department expands in-car video capabilities with 10-8 Video ARSENAL in-car system
The department’s deployment includes ARSENAL MK2 body-worn cameras featuring 128GB internal storage, hot-swappable batteries, and multiple mounting configurations
February 19, 2026 09:01 AM

Border Patrol Federal law enforcement Police1 Grants