N.J. governor selects State Police superintendent: ‘Dedicated public servant’

By Kevin Shea | NJ.com

nj.com

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Mikie Sherrill has picked retired New Jersey State Police officer Jeanne Hengemuhle to be superintendent of the agency, a move that makes her the first woman to hold that post.

Hengemuhle, who served 26 years in the State Police and retired in 2024 as a lieutenant colonel, is set to take over as acting superintendent Thursday, Sherrill said Wednesday while announcing the nomination. Hengenuhle will need confirmation from the state Senate to get the formal title.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

“It is an honor to once again answer the call to protect and serve the State of New Jersey,” Hengenuhle said in a statement. “As a veteran of the State Police, I know firsthand the critical role our Troopers play in building strong community partnerships and safeguarding our residents against potential harm.

“I am grateful that Governor Sherrill has entrusted me with this position, and I will strive to lead with the State Police’s core values of Honor, Duty, and Fidelity.”

Sherrill, a Democrat in her second month as governor, said Hengemuhle is a “dedicated public servant with decades of experience in the State Police. She understands not only the responsibilities of the job, but also the profound duty to serve and protect our communities each and every day.”

Hengenuhle succeeds Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz, who served in a temporary capacity after Patrick Callahan retired in December.

Hengemuhle served in several commands, including as the branch commander of the administration where she oversaw recruitment, personnel development and training strategy. She led the state police academy and earlier in her career was a public information officer for the agency.

Hengemuhle earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College ), where she is also a member of the athletic hall of fame for a standout softball career. The Bergen County native now lives in Middlesex County .

The announcement of Hengemuhle’s nomination included statements of support from Wayne Blanchard , president of the state police union, the State Troopers Fraternal Association .

Hengemuhle was one of his trainers in the academy, “at which time she demonstrated great care and compassion for recruits, while instilling discipline, knowledge, and professionalism to myself and all recruits who have become enlisted into the ranks of the New Jersey State Police,” he said.

“Acting Superintendent Hengemuhle enjoyed a dedicated and decorated career in the New Jersey State Police that will give her the tools and knowledge base to lead the State Police to its highest levels internally, while externally enhancing our police services capabilities while increasing public satisfaction of the New Jersey State Police,” Blanchard added.

Sherrill’s Attorney General, Jennifer Davenport, and the New Jersey State Police Chaplain, the Rev. John R. Taylor , also offered support for the nomination.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.