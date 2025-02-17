Active911 partners with PRYME to support first responder communications

PRESS RELEASE

BREA, Calif. and PHILOMATH, Ore. — Active911, founded by a volunteer firefighter, was originally developed to help other first responders receive information about an event and get to the scene quickly. Over time, the company expanded its capabilities, creating ActiveComms—an innovative way to allow first responders to listen to radio communications through their cellphone with minimum delay. ActiveComms is integrated into ActiveAlert, its legacy flagship product. Incident notifications are traditionally received on a pager or through an SMS text. When using The ActiveAlert application, the app displays incident details from dispatch, allowing teams to see who is responding or unavailable. However, since alerts are non-verbal, users must switch to a different app or locate radios that are often out of reach.

Thus, to further streamline communications, Active911 created the ActiveComms Radio Bridge, which allows notifications and call details to be displayed within the ActiveAlert app, eliminating the need to carry a radio when off duty or toggle between multiple other apps. Now users can monitor radio traffic straight from their phones, as they would on a radio, and with the appropriate permissions, can even respond directly through the app and talk on designated radio channels. Because the Radio Bridge requires a connection to each agency’s radios, they enlisted the support of a dedicated peripheral partner.

Active911 sought a reliable hardware manufacturer who could supply the cables essential for connecting donor radios to the system. PRYME was selected to fulfill the key role of delivering custom cables tailored to work seamlessly with a wide variety of radio models and brands. In fact, PRYME makes over 30 unique cable designs to meet the diverse needs of Active911 customers.

Adrian Gomez Cano, Product Manager at Active911 stated, “After months of exploring different vendors, PRYME was the first company to fulfill our customer needs promptly while providing outstanding support.”

PRYME’s cables serve as the critical link between physical radios and digital cellphones via the radio bridge. Without these cables, integration between portable radios and mobile devices would not be possible, leaving first responders limited to digital-only communication. Together with PRYME’s cable, the ActiveComms Radio Bridge turns cellphones into portable radios. This ensures that personnel know what’s happening and what to do when arriving on scene, even when they do not have access to a physical radio or are outside radio frequency ranges.

Active911’s solutions have already made a significant real-world impact. During a major tornado event in Texas, Weston Fire & Rescue utilized the ActiveComms Radio Bridge system to coordinate response efforts. The mayor was able to listen to first responders in real time and monitor the unfolding situation.

A representative from Weston Fire & Rescue commented, “ActiveAlert and ActiveComms played a critical role in our disaster response, enabling us to recall off-duty personnel and maintain effective communications during system overloads caused by the storms.”

While the primary focus of the partnership is the firefighting community, ActiveComms and PRYME’s solutions have also been adopted by EMS, law enforcement, search and rescue, private security firms, and even hospitals. The versatility of this system is helping to revolutionize communications across multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, Active911 continues to develop new features to support first responders. Recent updates include two-tone functionality, which ensures the app unmutes automatically when a radio call comes through.

“The Active911 team is committed to building tools that make a difference for first responders,” said Alex Leon-Hall, Product Marketing Specialist at Active911.

Through this partnership, PRYME and Active911 are setting a new standard in emergency communication, ensuring that first responders are better equipped to save lives and protect communities.

About PRYME

Headquartered in Brea, CA, PRYME® is a foremost manufacturer of specialized mobile communication accessories for professionals in every industry sector. PRYME designs, engineers, and builds premium quality wireless and wired audio accessories, which support virtually every two-way radio model and push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) application. PRYME is known for innovating new technologies and developing customized products to meet almost any end-user need. PRYME President and Chief Technologist Dave George is an industry thought leader who has been published extensively, holds 29 patents, and is the inventor of multiple award-winning PRYME products. Learn more at www.pryme.com. Follow PRYME® on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Active911

Located in Philomath, OR, Active911 Inc. is a leading provider of software solutions designed to enhance communication and coordination for first responders. Active911 designs software to deliver instant notifications, real-time mapping, and resource tracking to empower emergency personnel with critical information when it matters most. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Active911 serves fire departments, EMS teams, Law Enforcement officers and other services across the globe, ensuring they can respond faster, operate more efficiently, and save more lives. Learn more at www.active911.com.