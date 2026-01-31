REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
2 St. Louis officers injured in head-on crash with suspect vehicle during pursuit

“The type of collision that happened, our officers are very fortunate,” St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy said

January 31, 2026 08:00 AM

By Katie Kull
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two city police officers were injured, two men were killed and another man was arrested after a police vehicle collided with another car on a highway interchange in St. Louis County on Friday afternoon.

City officers were helping county police at around 2:30 p.m. when the suspects’ vehicle collided with the marked city patrol car on the flyover ramp interchange from Interstate 170 south to Interstate 64 east.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle made a U-turn on the ramp, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into the police SUV, county police spokesman Vera Clay said late Friday night.

Clay could not say why police were chasing the men or how they ended up on the interstate. She did, however, say the chase likely started within city limits.

City police Chief Robert Tracy said both officers suffered significant fractures, and one was going into surgery. Both are expected to survive.

“The type of collision that happened, our officers are very fortunate,” he said.

One of the injured officers is 33 with seven years of law enforcement experience. The other is 38 with 12 years of experience, police said.

The injured man from the other vehicle was taken to a hospital; police didn’t have information about the severity of his injuries.

The I-170 ramp closed for hours Friday evening for crash investigation.

St. Louis County Police Department officers will be investigating the crash.

