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Wis. PD offers free doorbell cameras for residents

The grant-funded South Milwaukee Police program aims to deter crime in the community and produce more evidence for police investigations

October 02, 2026 02:02 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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South Milwaukee Police Department/Facebook

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The South Milwaukee Police Department has launched a program to distribute free Ring doorbell cameras to residents, WISN reported.

The program aims to deter crime and increase the amount of evidence that can be turned over to police in criminal cases.

“A lot of people see cameras and stuff, and they think twice about actually committing a crime or damaging property or doing something they shouldn’t be,” South Milwaukee Police Department Capt. Dan Fournier told WISN.

The department purchased 80 cameras through a civic grant from the Bucyrus Foundation, according to the report. The department has completed eight installations and received more than 250 applications.

While department officials hope that the cameras will aid in building police cases, Fournier clarified that the cameras belong to the homeowner and will not be connected to any police database.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com