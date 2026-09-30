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Use of Force

Tenn. police swap ‘use of force’ for ‘response to resistance’ in official terminology

A Metro Nashville Police official stated that during lawful uses of force, officers are “reacting to the level of resistance with which they are confronted” and that the move reflects national trends

September 30, 2026 04:55 PM • 
Joanna Putman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department has stated it will replace the phrase “use of force” with “response to resistance” in its official terminology, WSMV reported.

Metro Nashville Police Southeast Precinct Commander Carlos Lara told the Nashville’s Community Review Board that during lawful uses of force, officers are “reacting to the level of resistance with which they are confronted” and that the move reflects national trends.

Nashville Police supervisors have already swapped to the new terminology inside the digital “BlueTeam” reporting system.

When asked by review board members about situations in which the person involved in an incident does not resist but force is still used, Lara said that such a scenario would invoke criminal investigations and other reviews that would take the incident outside standard administrative reporting.

Should more departments replace the phrase “use of force” in their administrative terminology policies?



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Law Enforcement Policies Use of Force
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com