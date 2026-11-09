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Axon to become exclusive distributor of Skydio drones to police in U.S., Canada in $1.2B deal

Axon says agencies using the Skydio DFR system have cut priority response times by as much as 65%

November 09, 2026 12:24 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
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At U.S. matches during this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026, the advanced integrated network cities will use to defend airspace security is built around key technologies from Axon. The biggest components of that network are drone detection and DFR (Drone as First Responder) capabilities.

Axon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon will be the only company selling Skydio drones to public safety agencies in the U.S. and Canada under a $1.2 billion investment, the company announced.

The two companies have been working together since March 2021, when Axon began offering Skydio drones and linking drone footage to its evidence management platform. They expanded the arrangement in June 2024 with a package aimed at drone as first responder programs.

Axon says that model is working. The company said Skydio serves more than 1,500 public safety customers and that agencies using its DFR system have cut priority response times by as much as 65%. Drones arrive before officers on about 80% of the calls where they’re deployed, according to Axon. The company didn’t say how it measured those figures or which agencies they cover.

“Within a decade, millions of drones will be working across America,” Axon founder and CEO Rick Smith said in the announcement.

Skydio CEO Adam Bry said the money will help speed up the company’s technology roadmap.

Skydio will keep selling to customers outside public safety, DroneDJ reported.

The deal gives Axon roughly 20% more of Skydio on a fully diluted basis at a $5.2 billion pre-money valuation, according to the company’s Nov. 5 release.

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Drones
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.