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‘Creating a better bond': Ky. city trains police officers as EMTs in new public safety approach

Erlanger’s new cross-training program lets officers provide lifesaving care before ambulances arrive, improving coordination between police and fire

November 07, 2025 11:32 AM • 
Bill Carey
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An Erlanger police car.

Erlanger Police Department/Facebook

ERLANGER, Ky. — The city of Erlanger is training police officers as certified EMTs to boost response capabilities and retention.

Three officers are currently enrolled in a four-month EMT program at Gateway Community & Technical College, WCPO reported.

| POLICE RESEARCH: How 8-, 10- and 12-hour police shifts affect staffing and wellness

The cross-training initiative, launched after city leaders explored new retention strategies in January, has already shown results. Veteran Officer Megan Ryle, one of the officers in the program, arrived ahead of an ambulance on a recent cardiac arrest call and helped save a life, according to WCPO.

“I got dispatched with another officer at the same time as the ambulance. The ambulance was doing something else. They were a little farther away,” Ryle said. “I got to the scene at the same time as one of the fire chiefs, and we started the same thing. He started doing the bagging, and I started compressions right away. In a cardiac arrest, that can make a big difference.”

Erlanger Fire & EMS handles about 3,300 EMS runs a year, roughly 85% of its 4,500 total calls. Chief Randy Godsey told WCPO he has seen police–fire cross-training at Louisville’s airport but not in a city department, and while it was unfamiliar at first, he believes the model can work.

Cross-training gives Erlanger an edge. With some fire/EMS response times reaching six minutes to the city’s far edges, EMT-trained police officers on patrol can arrive sooner and begin care. When paramedics arrive, officers hand off with a detailed report, keeping the response several steps ahead.

“If officers are out on patrol, they’ll be able to get there sooner, and having EMT training, they’ll be able to get patient history, see what’s going on with the patient, so that when our paramedics do get on scene, they can pass that information along, and we can be steps ahead of whatever the emergency is,” Police Chief Kyle Rader said.

Godsey said the program strengthens collaboration between departments while improving overall emergency response.

“I think it’s creating a better bond between the two departments, and really helps that umbrella of public safety that we’re trying to get started,” Godsey said.

What’s your take — is this a smart evolution in public safety or a short-term fix for staffing challenges?



Police1 readers respond:

  • Heck, I did that years ago, I was an officer with the US Mint Police and on my own decided that becoming an EMT would be a useful skill too and did just that and then entered the National Registry of EMT’s several months later. I was an active EMT/Federal Police Officer 1990-2017.
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Bill Carey
Bill Carey
Bill Carey is the associate editor for FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. A former Maryland volunteer firefighter, sergeant, and lieutenant, Bill has written for several fire service publications and platforms. His work on firefighter behavioral health garnered a 2014 Neal Award nomination. His ongoing research and writings about line-of-duty death data is frequently cited in articles, presentations, and trainings. Have a news tip? He can be reached at news@lexipol.com.