Tenn. inmate who escaped prison through fence recaptured by Mo. troopers

By Josh Kelety

Associated Press

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison was recaptured on Tuesday in Missouri after troopers used roadside cameras and a helicopter to track him down after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was apprehended at around noon near Kansas City, Missouri, officials said.

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The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it learned Tuesday morning that Morley was possibly traveling west on Interstate 70. The vehicle was located using automated license plate readers and undercover officers traveling on a state highway in western Missouri.

A Kansas City police helicopter also followed the vehicle, which made it into Carroll County, a small county in northwest Missouri, before it traveled off the road, getting stuck.

Troopers took Morley into custody without incident ending a weeklong hunt.

Morley, 28, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tennessee’s far northwestern corner on Oct. 25, after he slipped through a fence in his prison clothes.

Surveillance video showed him stealing a truck from a farm near the prison, which he abandoned last week in Marion, Illinois. That is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of the prison.

Morley was serving a life sentence for killing co-worker Cody Birchfield in 2022. Birchfield’s body was found in a box under Morley’s home after he had been missing for a few weeks. The two lived in Carter County, in eastern Tennessee.

When Morley saw deputies at his home, he led officers on a chase that ended in North Carolina, authorities said. Morley was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism and evading arrest.

After his escape, law enforcement agencies searched buildings and other structures near the prison, which is in Tiptonville, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Memphis in flat farmland near a bend in the Mississippi River. Prison officials offered a reward of up to $17,500 for information leading to Morley’s arrest.