UFC fighters to hold training seminars for future agents at FBI academy

QUANTICO, Va. — Current and former UFC athletes will host a training seminar at the FBI Special Agent Academy, the UFC announced.

The two-day event, scheduled for March 14–15, will feature UFC fighters and matchmaker Mick Maynard leading demonstrations and training sessions for FBI Academy students and senior FBI staff from around the world, according to the release. The athletes will share insights into their training methods and demonstrate mixed martial arts techniques.

UFC CEO Dana White said the partnership gives fighters a chance to support law enforcement while showcasing professional combat training.

“Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts,” UFC CEO Dana White stated. “It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

FBI Director Kash Patel called the seminar a unique opportunity to enhance agent preparedness.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth” Patel said.

Athletes participating include interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Claudia Gadelha, Michael Chandler, Manel Kape and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

The FBI said the event is part of a broader initiative to expand training opportunities and strengthen defensive tactics for agents preparing for field assignments.