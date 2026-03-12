REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
FBI

UFC fighters to hold training seminars for future agents at FBI academy

Current and former UFC athletes will teach defensive tactics and combat techniques to FBI trainees and senior staff during a two-day event at Quantico

March 12, 2026 04:42 PM
UFC Boston Mixed Martial Arts

The view from upper level at TD Garden for a mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP

QUANTICO, Va. — Current and former UFC athletes will host a training seminar at the FBI Special Agent Academy, the UFC announced.

The two-day event, scheduled for March 14–15, will feature UFC fighters and matchmaker Mick Maynard leading demonstrations and training sessions for FBI Academy students and senior FBI staff from around the world, according to the release. The athletes will share insights into their training methods and demonstrate mixed martial arts techniques.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

UFC CEO Dana White said the partnership gives fighters a chance to support law enforcement while showcasing professional combat training.

“Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts,” UFC CEO Dana White stated. “It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

FBI Director Kash Patel called the seminar a unique opportunity to enhance agent preparedness.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth” Patel said.

Athletes participating include interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Claudia Gadelha, Michael Chandler, Manel Kape and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

The FBI said the event is part of a broader initiative to expand training opportunities and strengthen defensive tactics for agents preparing for field assignments.

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Active Shooter
Armed suspect dead after vehicle ramming, gunfire at Mich. synagogue
FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township
March 12, 2026 03:59 PM
WCW_2026_Survey_Graphics-Video_Thumb_1920x1080.png
What Cops Want
Police1 launches ‘What Cops Want in 2026: Life on Shift’ survey
This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities
March 10, 2026 11:29 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
2026-FRWW-1200x630.png
First Responder Wellness Week
First Responder Wellness Week returns with 5 days of focused, practical learning
Free webinars and daily wellness resources will address injury recovery, mental health, resilience and agency wellness strategy
March 10, 2026 05:19 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
nypdjump.png
Police Heroes
‘I just ran': NYPD chief, sergeant recount efforts to stop suspects, protect bystanders in IED attack
“I saw the device hit the floor...” Sgt. Luis Navarro said. “I knew that I needed to save lives. So I ran towards the people to make sure that nobody got hurt.”
March 12, 2026 10:21 AM
Company News
Leosight and veritone
Communications
Veritone and LeoSight to provide next-generation of real-time, AI-powered public safety
Partnership establishes a powerful, cost-efficient alternative to incumbent solutions, combining Veritone’s leading AI capabilities with LeoSight’s data visualization to advance real-time public safety operations
March 06, 2026 01:04 PM

FBI Federal law enforcement Police Training Self Defense